“People’s reactions to the movie were the biggest reward,” Margot Robbie ultimately reacted to Barbie’s Oscar nomination

Without an Oscar nomination for Best Director for Greta Gerwig or Best Actress for Margot Robbie, fans were eagerly awaiting Barbie’s response.

When the Oscar nominations were announced on January 23, there was a big surprise: there was no Best Actress award for Margot Robbie, nor Best Director for the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie’s Mother Greta Gerwig. Since then, many fans have questioned the Australian actress on her social networks. She responded after a screening of her film Candy Pink in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 30: “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is something that “Only happens once in a career, once in a lifetime.” ,

Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on January 13, 2024

That said, Margot Robbie wanted to remember her joy over the film’s 8 other nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Costumes and Best Adapted Screenplay. Was involved. For Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. “There’s no way to be sad when you know you’re so lucky,” she retorted.

Apart from breaking many records, what Margot Robbie remembers most from this experience: the only billion-dollar film directed by a woman, the best film at the box office with revenues of $1.4 billion in 2023, it is above all those impressions. the one who leaves barbie, “How people react to this film is what matters most. When I look at all the discussions it has caused, there are so many people in this room today wearing pink. I had never experienced anything like this before. I have been in superhero blockbusters that are very popular, but this one had a different feel. I can’t think of another example of a film that has had such a cultural impact. It’s amazing to be involved.”