Sharks shut out Lissie’s bat on return in Caribbean Series





Miguel Romero gave up just one run in five innings and the third to lead Venezuela to the win. Raul Valdes was defeated after allowing one point in four and three innings.

Alexey Amarista hit an RBI single to start the scoring in the third inning, and Ramon Flores followed with another timely single in the sixth. Also increased the lead.



The Tigers got closer when veteran Robinson Cano drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Another former major league star, Cuba’s Yasiel Puig, secured the Sharks’ victory with a solo home run in the eighth inning.



"Winning a championship in Venezuela after 37 years with the Sharks was a matter of pride, but now the objective The Caribbean Series has to be won, because Venezuela hasn't won it for 15 years," Puig shared.







The Dominican team will look to respond this Friday when they face Nicaragua on the second day of the tournament.

"We know we have the talent, it just wasn't the case today and we have to give credit to their pitching. We're going to try to be as prepared as possible for tomorrow's opponent, making adjustments to go out and compete to win." "Tigres driver Gilbert Gomez said.



Miami — Tiburones de la Guerra defeated Tigres del Lice 3 on Thursday in the opening day's main clash. -1 and quickly demonstrated his credentials as one of the favorites to win the Caribbean Series.