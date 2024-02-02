Sharks shut out Lissie’s bat on return in Caribbean Series

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Miguel Romero gave up just one run in five innings and the third to lead Venezuela to the win. Raul Valdes was defeated after allowing one point in four and three innings.”,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”* **Boxscore**”, ” type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Alexey Amarista hit an RBI single to start the scoring in the third inning, and Ramon Flores followed with another timely single in the sixth. Also increased the lead. \n\nThe Tigers got closer when veteran Robinson Cano drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Another former major league star, Cuba’s Yasiel Puig, secured the Sharks’ victory with a solo home run in the eighth inning.\n\n”Winning a championship in Venezuela after 37 years with the Sharks was a matter of pride, but now the objective The Caribbean Series has to be won, because Venezuela hasn’t won it for 15 years,” Puig shared.””type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”OEmbed”,”html”:”
Yasiel Puig sent that ball down the road at Loandepot Park
Crazy Horse hit a massive home run through left field to put the Bears ahead 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning 🥳🇻🇪
hit it for a home run #SDC2024 with @mexlub_vzla
@Canal_Televen pic.twitter.com/1vvgr2DkQt
– #ConTodoYMás ⚾️🇻🇪 (@LVBP_Official) 2 February 2024
\n\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”OMbed”,”width”:550, “contentType”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”The Dominican team will look to respond this Friday when they face Nicaragua on the second day of the tournament.\n\n” We know we have the talent, it just wasn’t the case today and we have to give credit to their pitching. We’re going to try to be as prepared as possible for tomorrow’s opponent, making adjustments to go out and compete to win.” “Tigres driver Gilbert Gomez said.””type”:”text”}) , “relativeSiteUrl”:”/news/tiburones-apago-bates-del-licey-on-his-return -to-the-caribbean-series”,”contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null,” summary”:”Miami — Tiburones de la Guerra defeated Tigres del Lice 3 on Thursday in the opening day’s main clash. -1 and quickly demonstrated his credentials as one of the favorites to win the Caribbean Series.” tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:null,”tags”: ({“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”: “teamid-944″,”title”:”Venezuela”,”team”:{“__ref” :”team:944″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”classificationtag”,”slug “:”venezuela-league”,”title”:”Venezuelan-League”,”type”:”Taxonomy”}, {“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”Caribbean-Series”,”title”:” Caribbean Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”}”,”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb /oi7kxvwdwfq1xxm75vnq”,”title”:”Sharks shut down Lissie on Caribbean Series return”}},” team:944″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:944}}} window .adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {” tracking_title”:”Major League Baseball”,”lang”:”es”} window.appId = ” /*–> */
4:56 am UTC
MIAMI – Tiburones de la Guerra demonstrated their credentials as one of the favorites to win the Caribbean Series early on Thursday by defeating Tigres del Licey 3-1 in the opening day’s main clash.
Thus the Dominican Republic faltered in the competition in which it comes as the current monarch.
This is the first time that the tournament bringing together the champion teams of the Caribbean and Mexican Winter Leagues has been held in a Major League stadium: Longport Park, home of the Florida Marlins.
Miguel Romero gave up just one run in five innings and third innings to give Venezuela the win. Raúl Valdés took the loss after allowing one score in four and third innings.
Alexi Amarista hit an RBI single to start the scoring in the third inning, and Ramon Flores extended the lead with another timely single in the sixth.
The Tigers got closer when veteran Robinson Cano drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Another former major league star, Cuba’s Yasiel Puig, won the game for the Sharks with a solo home run in the eighth inning.
“It was an honor to win a championship in Venezuela after 37 years with the Sharks, but now the goal is to win the Caribbean Series, because Venezuela has not won it for 15 years,” Puig shared.
The Dominican team will try to respond this Friday, when it faces Nicaragua on the second day of the tournament.
“We know we have the talent, that wasn’t the case today and we have to give credit to their pitching. We are going to try to be as prepared as possible for tomorrow’s opponent, we are going to try to make adjustments to go out and compete to win,” said Tigres driver Gilbert Gomez.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball
Source link