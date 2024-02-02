Social Work Intern in Medicine Completes the Social Service Phase in Valle de Santiago – Dependency Bulletin

Santiago Valley, Guanajuato February 2, 2024.- The Guanajuato Health Secretariat dismissed a generation of social service trainees in medicine.

Through Health Jurisdiction v Salamanca, farewell was bid to another generation of social services trainees who, after many months of brilliant work in the respective medical units, said goodbye today to start new goals on their professional path.

The event took place in the multipurpose classroom of CAISES Valle de Santiago, where Dr. Juan Jesús Martínez García, head of the Health Jurisdiction V Salamanca, directors of the respective CAISES and CESSA and jurisdictional and municipal teaching staff were present.

To recognize medical, dental and nursing trainees.

Similarly, relatives of the physicians were also present, leading to an emotional meeting filled with joy, culminating in a moment of coexistence among those present.

“Today they are completing a new milestone in their professional careers. Each new member of the social service leaves a very special mark in the ISAPEG family and especially in the V Salamanca Health Jurisdiction, said the head of the jurisdiction.

He thanked them for their assistance during this period, expressing the hope that from now on they will go into the world with the same passion that they have expressed in the health units.