The Chavistas wanted to celebrate 25 years of “robolution” in urban development in Cumaná and they came out with tables on their heads.

Residents of Terrazas del Sol in Cumaná, capital of Sucre state, this Friday prevented a Chavista rally from ending in their community, claiming that it is a private urbanization.

Victor Federico Gonzalez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

It is worth saying that the ruling party mobilized in the capital of Sucre to “celebrate 25 years of the revolution.”

In this regard, from Thursday night itself, the residents of the residential complex started mobilizing here and taking action to stop the closure.

It was revealed that his intention was to create a mural of the character “Superbigots”.

It should be noted that Terrazas del Sol urban planning is private. However, there was a tie-up with the Housing Mission to give them 96 apartments out of the more than 500 existing apartments.

“Today it was demonstrated that there is strength in unity. We do not allow the government access to our urban planning (…) They wanted to come with their show to say that the Housing Mission has done urban planning (…) Representative Eric Mago, find out that It is not 2 million 100 thousand houses of the Housing Mission, it is an urban complex received from the Housing Mission, but it does not even represent a quarter of this private property,” said one of the affected people.

Video: Alternative Press