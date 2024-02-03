The makeup-free movement is having more than a moment: Authentic A-list pioneers like Pamela Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Amanda Seyfried, and Alicia Keys have forever changed our beauty standards.

Other women have also chosen to shed the hideous facade of cosmetics and embrace their natural beauty with confidence and grace. Notable celebrities like Alicia Keys, Amanda Seyfried, and Millie Bobby Brown have joined the makeup-free revolution, showing their bare faces in public and breaking free from the constraints of traditional beauty standards.

Anderson later revealed that the decision to give up makeup was a sudden decision, driven by a desire not to overpower the beauty of the clothes she wore. However, the 56-year-old woman’s candid confession about the sense of freedom and relief she felt without makeup reflects a broader shift in the perception of beauty.

Actress Justine Bateman. Photo: Handout

Jamie Lee Curtis, an outspoken critic of unrealistic beauty standards, celebrated Anderson’s nude appearance and described it as “an act of courage and rebellion”. Others are showing similar courage — Isabella Rossellini, Hilarie Burton, Christy Turlington, Justine Bateman, Andie MacDowell, and Tracee Ellis Ross — all contributing to the narrative by embracing their authentic selves, whether through retouched photos. , embracing gray hair, with or without texture. -looks up.

In Keys’ case, in 2016 she decided to abandon cosmetics as a statement of rebellion against societal expectations. However, the Grammy-winning singer recently spoke about her evolving outlook on beauty, explaining that her journey towards self-acceptance was not just about makeup or the absence thereof, but about understanding who you are. How you want to express yourself and define boundaries that feel authentic. This inspired her to enter the beauty industry with her own brand, Keys Soulcare, which focused on simplicity in beauty routines.

Alicia Keys often goes makeup-free. Photo: Handout

“At the end of the day, the point is that it’s OK if someone does or doesn’t wear makeup, or if they do or don’t get fillers or plastic surgery,” says Kaisa Marshall, esthetician and founder of Skin Envy. “Having the agency to make those decisions without external expectations and understanding that make-up and make-up-free can co-exist harmoniously is what matters.”

Beyond the social and human dimensions, this balance also holds a deeper skin health perspective. The ability of makeup to enhance and transform appearances is not without potential implications. “Prolonged and frequent use of makeup, especially heavy or oil-based products, can have harmful effects on the skin, especially if not removed properly,” says Marshall. “Improper cleansing can cause residue to build up, potentially clogging pores and leading to a myriad of skin problems.”

Amanda Seyfried and Isabella Rossellini for Lancome. Photo: Handout

In adopting a make-up-free lifestyle, a thoughtful skin care routine is essential as nourishing the skin will create a sense of confidence that goes beyond the need to hide imperfections. The magic is not in aiming for perfection, but in recognizing that flawless skin, devoid of any texture or imperfections, is a fantasy. Body Proud advisor and says, “Although there’s no such thing as truly clean skin, because some texture is normal, whether it’s pores, lines, or other changes on the skin’s surface, maintain a skin care routine and consistency. “Keeping it may help.” Dermatologist Dr. Marissa Garshick.

Millie Bobby Brown is showing her true self. Photo: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

For those who want a minimalist approach to beauty that relies on a no-makeup makeup aesthetic, owning strategic products can be the key to achieving a subtle yet sophisticated look. Think about products that serve as boosters rather than traditional makeup, like Jones Road’s popular Miracle Balm, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tints, and Westman Atelier Highlight Sticks.

It’s also good to consider giving your skin a break from makeup which can provide important health benefits. “Continually wearing makeup, especially heavy or long-wearing formulations, can clog pores, cause acne, and irritate the skin,” says Moya. “Going makeup-free provides an opportunity to restore the natural balance of oil on the skin, reducing the risk of developing conditions like acne. But in the end, it’s about finding a balance between makeup and skin health that makes sense for you.