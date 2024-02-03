Real Madrid’s bitter win against Getafe in the league

Real Madrid won over visiting Getafe in La Liga, but one of the Merengues’ central defenders had a negative note

In one of the most uncomfortable stadiums in the league, real Madrid Took lead after defeating 0-2 jetafeThe author of the double was subdued at the Coliseum by Joselu’s effectiveness, which sealed a serendipitous and exceedingly quiet victory for those led by Carlo Ancelotti.

Joselu took advantage of the opportunity given to him amid the rotation of his coach. This was one of seven changes made by the Italian coach. He sat Rodrigo down and gave him a lesson in claiming more than the legitimate option to get himself more opportunities as a finisher. His statistics aren’t bad at all: he already has 13 goals to his name in all competitions.

The fight that was expected at the Coliseum was nothing more than a minor skirmish for Real Madrid. Getafe, always combative, came into the program as a local team with an enthusiastic resume. Apart from the penalty match at the Metropolitano, in which they lost to Rayo, I did not know the word defeat at home. And they had conceded only four goals.

But Bordalas committed the unpardonable sin from the very beginning. They thought too highly of Real Madrid and lowered their weapons to dismantle Ancelotti’s team. He placed Jayne in pursuit of Bellingham, Carmona in Greenwood’s most effective position to help Vinicius in coverage and placed the English attacker next to Borja Mayoral.

With Greenwood constrained, without his powerful arrival from the back, Getafe found themselves almost completely exhausted. And for Real Madrid, with their eyes set on change at Atlético de Madrid, it was enough for them to establish order, have good sense and a little trick up their sleeve to leave Getafe without any argument.

Efforts and sweeps came from Tchoumeni, who started stealing balls. The French media have come a long way since the criticism they received during the Super Cup. Those days are gone and in the Coliseum he gave a little ‘master class’ on a great recovery player in the first half.

This time, with Modric and Valverde. The first man, who was absent in previous matches, pulled a good number of passes and trademark movements out of his hat. It is a matter of joy and shame for lovers of good football how the Croatian, if one cannot solve it, is saying goodbye to Real Madrid day by day.

With Bordalas’s men completely neutralized, Real Madrid, despite being at half strength, looked vastly superior. A fact: Getafe did not test Lunin once in the opening act. And, without too many fireworks, Ancelotti’s team did so five times.

One, offside, ended with Joselu’s shot against the crossbar; Another from Vinicius was stopped one-on-one by Soria; Valverde sent the ball over the crossbar from outside the area; And Joselu followed on two more occasions with another shot that was saved by Soria and, after a quarter of an hour, opened the scoring.

With a brilliant game from Lucas Vazquez, who overtook Gastón on the right and reached the middle of the field, rose above Joselu Duarte and headed for a deserved goal thanks to the greater stability of a team that sat satisfied Went. ,

Bordalas had no choice but to make changes to fix the broken group. Janine, Duarte and Carmona left and Jordi Martín, Latasa and Diego Rico entered. He kept Greenwood in his place, on the right wing, he placed Latassa as Borja Mayoral’s partner and Diego Rico, a pure full-back, was placed on the left alongside Jordi Martín. That is, Getafe left behind the experiments to reclaim its essence.

Ancelotti was forced to replace Rudiger, who was injured after a collision with Greenwood on the stroke of half-time. Camavinga came out and Tchoumeni had to delay his position in the center of defence. Real Madrid lost their dominance and, with the Englishman in his natural position, on the right wing, Getafe eventually began to move forward.

And almost as soon as he stepped onto the field, Greenwood fired a shot against the post, delivered two very dangerous crosses and began to threaten a team that had slowed the Blues’ pace early on with another presence from Joselu. Gave. The Whites striker received a pass from Vinicius on the edge of the area, settled on Alderete and stopped Getafe’s response with a precise left-footed shot.

At that moment, Getafe almost completely collapsed. He barely caught a glimpse of Greenwood. little more. And there was still half an hour left. Real Madrid used this to make themselves highly regarded by Vinicius, who was spectacular on two occasions against Soria. He did not concede the penalty, Getafe nevertheless hit another ball into the woodwork through Mayoral and there was no attempt to react on the spot.

In the end, there did not appear to be any uncertainty from Madrid, who were completely correct in their approach. Without fireworks, with great seriousness and good attitude, he executed a fundamentally very complicated match, which Joselu tamed with a double that deserved the lead.

