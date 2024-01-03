The company of other people is directly related to physical and psychological well-being

A Pan-European Studies Commissioned by the company, on health awareness, attitudes and behavior of the European population huawei New data shows how sharing life as a couple can benefit mental well-being and overall physical health.





Living with someone can have great benefits for mental health and overall well-being for many reasons. The companionship and emotional support provided by a partner contributes to a sense of security and belonging, which has a positive impact on mental health. Shared responsibilities and mutual care They can promote a healthy lifestyle and reduce stress levels.

While 47% of respondents in the general European population admit to being dissatisfied with their physical health, the Huawei Health survey shows that psychological well-being is significantly higher among individuals who live with other people. The company of other people is directly related to greater satisfaction with physical and psychological well-being.

share life

According to the above study, the emotional support received from being with someone, whether another adult or a child, plays an important role in promoting mental well-being. Having someone to share both happy moments and challenges with creates a strong support system. This emotional connection helps deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health problems. The presence of a supportive partner can reduce feelings of loneliness and provide a sense of belonging, which is essential for mental stability.





successes and difficulties

The support that comes from living with someone can act as a buffer against the negative effects of life’s ups and downs. Whether celebrating successes or overcoming difficulties, being together to share these experiences promotes emotional resiliency. Shared laughter, conversation and mutual understanding help create a positive emotional environment that can counteract the effects of everyday stressors.

Another aspect to consider are the benefits of living with someone, which go beyond emotional support and include practical benefits that can improve overall health. Couples can encourage and motivate each other to adopt healthy habits, such as getting regular exercise, eating nutritious food, and getting enough sleep.

Living as a couple often means sharing responsibilities, which can lead to a more balanced and less stressful lifestyle, although it also involves the burden of household chores, financial responsibilities and decision-making, which can lead to feelings of overwhelm. Are. Exhaustion.

technology support

According to Huawei, the smart devices are designed to help promote a more active lifestyle, enhancing a sense of accomplishment by presenting results and challenges. The latest smartwatch developed by the brand is given as an example, the GT4, which offers Stay Fit, a health management application that uses real-time data to manage training results and calorie intake, providing recommendations. Does. Holistic solution customized for special needs Better weight management.





Algorithms for Personalization

GT4 leverages algorithms to synthesize data based on the user’s information, giving them practical information about their health tailored to their needs. Whether it provides hydration reminders, activity suggestions or wellness tips, the personalized nature of this data enhances the ability of users to make informed decisions for their health. These are tools that would be just one of many available to improve physical condition, which undoubtedly impacts mental well-being. As can be seen from the results of the Huawei Health survey, 76% of smartwatch users agree that this device has improved the outlook of their physical and mental condition.

study findings

Living with someone has many benefits for mental well-being and health in general. The emotional support, companionship, shared responsibilities and healthy lifestyle habits that cohabiting relationships foster create a positive environment that contributes to a more resilient and fulfilling life. The bonds formed through shared experiences and mutual care not only improve people’s mental well-being, but also their physical health, underscoring the importance of meaningful relationships in promoting an overall sense of well-being.