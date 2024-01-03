WhatsApp: Why does the green dot appear in your conversations? Play play

WhatsApp has published dozens of tools and a large number of updates in recent years. You may not have all the information. For example, how can you remove the weird green color from your individual and group conversations? We’ll show you right away from Delphi.

Before we begin, it is important to note that the instant messaging platforms mentioned above do not display the green dot due to a failure. On the other hand, it is a personal tool that you should use when you need to remember to read or listen to a message and voice note.

Most users thought this was an error in the notifications, as many reported that they no longer included the number of messages you received. Know its true meaning, how to use this function and What to do to eliminate that green dot?,

What is the green dot in your WhatsApp chat?

Don’t worry because there is nothing bad in it, on the contrary, it is a reminder function.

This green WhatsApp dot appears then You have marked any of your conversations as “unread” ,

, What does it mean? If you opened the chat and did not notice the message or audio received, You can mark it as unread so you can read or listen to it later ,

, Plus, this way you’ll remember that you still have to respond to that contact or group.

How to activate this icon? Simple, check that there is no pending update of WhatsApp.

Open the app > Click on any conversation in the main interface.

Some options at the top will be enabled.

Press the three dots icon at the top right.

The next step is to touch “ Mark as unread ,

, Ready, the green circle will appear in the chat specifically below the time.

How do you remove it? Simple, accessing the chat.

How do I remove the green dot in WhatsApp?

The first thing you need to do is update your WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone device.

At that time you have to open the quick messaging app. You will now see the chat with a small green dot in it.

Just enter the conversation and that’s it, the icon on your WhatsApp main screen will disappear.

On the other hand, if you want to mark a chat as “unread,” simply open the app. There you have to go to the related conversation and select it.

At the top you will see three small dots. Enter it and you will see the option to “Mark as unread”. At the same time a green icon will appear on your WhatsApp.

Why does the PIN appear in your WhatsApp chats?

If you see the pin icon in your WhatsApp conversations, you have nothing to worry about.

This symbol is quite useful, especially if you forget to reply to some chats.

Pin means that a chat is pinned to the top of your WhatsApp.

This way you can easily reply to a person without forgetting them, and even less that you get lost among all the chats that come to you daily.

To activate it you just have to click on the conversation you want.

A menu will then appear at the top of the app. There you will see thumbtack.

Just press it and that’s it, your conversation will be pinned to the top of the app.

Of course, if you want to deactivate it, you will have to follow the same previous steps in WhatsApp.

This is how you can create a GIF in WhatsApp from a video in your gallery.

First, verify it WhatsApp There are no updates pending.

There are no updates pending. Now, open the app.

Enter a conversation, community or channel.

Here press the paper clip icon located in the lower right corner.

Several options will be displayed > Tap on the one that says “ gallery ,

, Choose a video and trim it until it’s no longer than six seconds.

Thus “ GIF ” (to the right).

” (to the right). Select it, it should be green.

Using basic editing tools is optional.

Finally, enter some text and share the file.

You can also do this through the states.

How to get WhatsApp status in portrait mode

There are no updates pending. Now, open the application and click on the tab called “News”.

Go to section “ Channel ,

, Go to the channel you follow and tap the three dots icon (top right).

Several options will appear > tap whatever it says stop stalking “> Confirm action”.

“> Confirm action”. Go back and open the channel you manage.

Click on its name and its configuration will appear.

Scroll down and click on “ delete channel (You should make sure to do this).

(You should make sure to do this). Finally, enter your phone number.

Simply, the states will be automatically grouped in vertical format.