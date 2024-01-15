The Denver Broncos informed Russell Wilson that he will be released.

With the loss of the quarterback, the franchise will have to pay a dead money fee of $85 million over the next few seasons

denver broncos They announced this Monday that they have informed the quarterback Russell Wilson Which will be cut at 4pm Eastern time next Wednesday, after the start of the new league year.

“We talked with Russell Wilson today to notify you of your reduction after the start of the league year. on behalf of the broncoswe thank Russell For his contribution and dedication to our team and community, we wish him all the best in his career,” said the General Manager george patton and head coach sean payton In a joint statement.

“As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team we can for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and continue to improve through the draft and free agency.” There will be flexibility.”

Russell Wilson’s time in Denver won’t be remembered as one of the best decisions in franchise history. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

cut to Wilson means for broncos Charge $85 million in “dead money” against their salary cap for the next two seasons.

broncos sent to Wilson On the bench with two games remaining in the regular season. broncos They went 1-1 in those games jarrett stidham The quarterback had his two least productive games of the season, scoring 16 points in a win. los angeles chargers and 14 points in defeat against las vegas raiders,

when he announced this Wilson I would go into banking, and from then on, Peyton Declared it was a football decision that was made in search of a “spark” on offense, WilsonHowever, he said on 29 December that broncos They asked him to waive guarantees in his five-season, $242.6 million contract signed through 2022. Wilson It already has $39 million guaranteed in 2024.

Had he not been released, he would have been guaranteed an additional $37 million (his 2025 salary) if he failed a medical examination on the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Wilson thanked him for his time with the organization in a post on his social media.

Thank you Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) 4 March 2024

“Thank you, broncos country,

“Over the past two years, you have welcomed me and my family with open arms as members of the community denver, This city will always have a special place in my heart. “Our family grew up here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Wrote by the quarterback, who went 11-19 as a starter broncosIn his farewell.

“To my comrades, thank you for marching into battle with me and being with me through it. There are many moments that I cherish because of you and I have been blessed by the impact you have made on my life. I am I am beyond.” Grateful for all of you and to be able to race there like my teammates, it was an honor.

Information from Jeff Legvold was used in writing this note.