The inside of the new Four Seasons yacht looks like it will be one of the world’s most exclusive cruises

The exterior of the Four Seasons yachts. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

The Four Seasons has long set the gold standard for luxury land-based accommodations and is renowned for its incredible hotels that offer unparalleled comfort and service. Now, this legacy of luxury has reached the sea.

In an unprecedented move, Four Seasons Yachts, in collaboration with Marc-Henri Cruise Holdings and prestigious Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, is launching an ambitious venture into luxury cruises. Scheduled to set sail in 2026, the initiative promises an experience that goes beyond the traditional cruise, offering a journey through the exotic waters of the Caribbean and the historic shores of the Mediterranean.

One of the decks of the Four Seasons yachts, seen at night. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons, expressed his excitement about bringing the brand’s signature guest-focused luxury to the high seas. According to Raynal, this expansion into yachts is a natural extension of Four Seasons’ commitment to providing a personal, elegant and comfortable experience. The goal is clear: to redefine luxury hospitality, but this time, against the backdrop of some of the world’s most stunning ocean views.

Four Seasons yacht deck with swimming pool. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

Trips offered

The inaugural season of Four Seasons Yachts is set to deliver something truly special. With ten unique itineraries planned, travelers will have the opportunity to analyze Over 130 different destinations in over 30 countries and territories,

Each itinerary was carefully crafted, giving guests the flexibility to design their own adventure at sea. From the vibrant atmosphere of Caribbean islands like St. Barthélemy and Martinique to the cultural richness of Mediterranean gems like the Greek Islands and Croatia, these itineraries promise a mix of beloved destinations and hidden treasures.

The interior of Four Seasons yachts. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

Luxury suites

The accommodation on the boat will be amazing in itself. ninety nine suites, Conceived by the creative minds of Fredrik Johansson of Tilburg Design more of sweden Creative Director Prosper AssoulineDesigned to become sanctuaries of peace at sea.

The spacious rooms offer incredible views. Photo: Four Seasons Yachts.

With elegant interiors, expansive views and a residential feel, each suite aims to provide guests with a home-away-from-home experience. Among them, suites funnel And scaffolding They are distinguished for their luxury and location. They offer unique amenities such as relaxing pools, outdoor showers and stunning panoramic views, setting a new standard for luxury overwater accommodation.

The interior of Four Seasons yachts. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

onboard services

In addition to exquisite suites, the yacht will include a variety of services designed to meet the needs of all guests.

with Eleven gastronomic optionsA Holistic Spa and Wellness CenterA state-of-the-art marina And an innovative pool area capable of hosting events, the yacht guarantees a variety of experiences that enrich the journey.

The pool deck has a bar and lounge chairs. Photo: Courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts.

“We are creating an amazing maritime adventure that will be enjoyed as a yacht experience rather than a cruise experience,” said Thatcher Brown, co-owner/operator of luxury vessel specialist Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, director of commercial and joint operations. Chief says. Four Seasons Yacht Brand. “The intrinsic value of the Four Seasons brand’s leadership in luxury hospitality, combined with the passionate pioneering spirit and expertise of the project team, is manifested in the creation of truly special Four Seasons yacht experiences.”

