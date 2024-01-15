The Maduro regime arrested one of María Corina Machado’s campaign directors

Emil Brandt Ulloa and Maria Corina Machado

rule of Nicolas Maduro Has continued his harassment against the opposition leader’s team, Maria Corina MachadoIts main threat lies in the elections to be held next July. This Friday night, Vente Venezuela condemned The disappearance of Emil Brandt Ulloaregional leader of the group Barinas and former deputy director of the expeditionary command.

According to what was discovered, Brandt Ulloa was hiding in a mechanical workshop in the El Cambio neighborhood of El Carmen Parish in the city of Barinas, given that there was a search and arrest warrant out for him, and he was surprised by agents. Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) tomorrow night.

At this time, his whereabouts or condition are unknown, although it is believed that he may have been moved CircleIn Caracas, one of the prisons where torture and ill-treatment are most reported, and where political prisoners usually go.

Machado launched on his social networks “World Alert” Before this episode, “just a few hours after I visited that state.” “This action constitutes Another violation of the already crushed Barbados agreement and it shows Maduro chooses to continue ‘the hard way’, we demand Strong response from all national and international actors “Those who support true presidential elections in Venezuela,” he said and assured that, despite these attempts to intimidate them, “we will work together in our country to build greater strength and civil organization to achieve electoral victory this year. Will continue to travel throughout.”

Additionally, the Llanos Human Rights Foundation (Fundehulan) demanded that “the authorities release official information and release him immediately” and pointed out that “the state is responsible for his physical integrity and his life,” according to a message. Published on social networks.

This incident happened the same week The ruling National Election Commission announced the date of the presidential election: 28 July. In view of this, the organization will receive and evaluate candidacies, among them Maria Corina, who is believed to be rejected because disqualification He even failed to follow the consensus reached with the international community and the opposition.

This is how Brandt Ulloa got involved three other associates Machado had been detained in recent weeks on Maduro’s orders.

Juan Freitas, Luis Camacaro and Guillermo Lopez, Vente Venezuela representatives in the states of Vargas, Yaracuy and Trujillo were victims of “enforced disappearance” after they were accused of being linked to a plan to carry out an attack on Maduro’s life.

“These people live inside forced disappearanceA type of legal bond in which Neither his lawyers are able to reach him, nor his family.“, condemned Omar Mora Tosta, one of the defenders of the case, during a press conference.

On your part, Attorney General, tarek william saabSaid that the officers’ actions were due to their connection with the “ongoing terrorist conspiracy” in charge of the operation.white bracelet“, and “he served logistical support to the terrorist group that was intended attack several military barracks” and, later, kill,

worker Rocío San MiguelWho has been detained for a month this Saturday, he was also accused of being part of this conspiracy and his allegations are being investigated treason, terrorism and conspiracy,

Human rights defender has been detained helicoidWithout contacting their families or their team of lawyers.

The lawyer said, “We were deputed by the family members to assist him, but it could not be possible and the court shrugged it off by saying that he has not been transferred to the court (…) That helplessness And is in a state of communication gap.” Joel Garcia.