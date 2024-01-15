The Ohio Boy Who Disappeared and Was Found in the Most Unusual Place

Admin 2 hours ago Business Leave a comment 55 Views

A boy was lost the whole night. Photo: Google Maps

A child under the age of 12 was reported missing in the United States last weekend. Fortunately, the next day, a Target store manager found him safe and sound.

for time

The incidents took place at Target Ohio in the East Broad area of ​​Columbus, Ohio, after parents reported a child who had run away and officers immediately responded to the incident.
According to News Channel 8, although police were notified, the child apparently remained inside the business throughout the day and night. At around 6:15 am, an employee found the minor hanging alone around the store.

The boy, who appears to be in good health, was taken to children’s services while his family was present. The parents came to pick up their son on Monday afternoon. There was no report of whether the boy was injured and no charges were filed.

How to Report a Missing Child in the United States?

If a minor goes missing, the first thing you should do is call the police. According to Child Find America, it is important to take action within the first 48 hours to bring a missing child home.

The next recommendation is that you ask authorities to list your child in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC). It is an electronic data sharing hub that virtually any criminal justice agency can access. It is an essential tool to locate missing people.

Read more at El Tiempo

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

More than 20,000 free zone workers are unemployed after the crisis in the region

181 companies operating under the free zone arrangement closed last year with jobs generated at ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved