People who are happy practice the Kos method and don’t know it (you can do the same with these 3 keys)

curse there is one norwegian words What does it mean have fun, As a great ambassador of HappinessThe Norwegians summarize this idea enjoy small joys About life in one word. Many Norwegian expressions include this word. three letters which includes emotions and such positive feelings In form of HeatThe kindnessHe DearThe Proximity Wave laughter, is one of the most famous cosling, Koseling is a word that literally means comfortable But it can be used to qualify an A in a variety of situations Place up to one Moment or even a Person, It’s very simple, so there are many happy people I practiced it without knowing.
Happy people practice the Kos method and don’t know it
if you talk wintercos You mean the way Norwegians deal with difficult times winter months: creating a Warm and welcoming atmosphere On both physical and spiritual levels. if you mean Sommerkos let’s talk about you hot monthsBest time to create unique moments fresh air – Excursion, picnic…- with family or friends, According to the Norwegian Tourism Agency, one way to define curse “is like Happiness That sudden feeling you get when you feel safe, warm and happy in company.” And he adds: “The key to understanding the concept of Norwegian vision of luxurywhich is based on the idea get happiness small joys of life,
3 keys to the Kos method that help you be happy
learn to Enjoy Life it has a lot to do with it curse, so it has a lot to do with slow life and with full attention, there is also 3 keys is required in curse,
- just small joys, It’s the small everyday joys that we find Happy moments, A hot cup of coffee in the morning, a walk in the countryside, watching a good movie with your friends, etc. He curse talk about simple things and a state of mind peace and well being,
- contact nature, Incredible Norwegian nature inspires its inhabitants Meet and create intimate and cozy moments, happy people Knows that nature is a constant source of well-being and health. “The relation to environment allows us to detach from worries and stress of modern life, Several studies have shown that spending time outside reduces cortisol levelsL, the stress hormone, and increases the production of serotonin, known as hormone of happiness, It helps us feel more relaxed, positive and balanced“Let Emotium’s emotional intelligence experts explain.
- good company, He curse It can be experienced almost anytime, anywhere and both Only as in company, Although good company It’s always adding up. happy people They know that deep and authentic human relationships are important. This reality has recently been confirmed by the largest study ever conducted on human happiness. Harvard University, The personal relationships we establish with the people around us come from this source. satisfaction in life: “The better and stronger they are, the longer and happier we will live.” Teacher robert waldingerDirector of Investigation.
