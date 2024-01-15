curse there is one norwegian words What does it mean have fun, As a great ambassador of HappinessThe Norwegians summarize this idea enjoy small joys About life in one word. Many Norwegian expressions include this word. three letters which includes emotions and such positive feelings In form of HeatThe kindnessHe DearThe Proximity Wave laughter, is one of the most famous cosling, Koseling is a word that literally means comfortable But it can be used to qualify an A in a variety of situations Place up to one Moment or even a Person, It’s very simple, so there are many happy people I practiced it without knowing.

Happy people practice the Kos method and don’t know it

if you talk wintercos You mean the way Norwegians deal with difficult times winter months: creating a Warm and welcoming atmosphere On both physical and spiritual levels. if you mean Sommerkos let’s talk about you hot monthsBest time to create unique moments fresh air – Excursion, picnic…- with family or friends, According to the Norwegian Tourism Agency, one way to define curse “is like Happiness That sudden feeling you get when you feel safe, warm and happy in company.” And he adds: “The key to understanding the concept of Norwegian vision of luxurywhich is based on the idea get happiness small joys of life,

3 keys to the Kos method that help you be happy

learn to Enjoy Life it has a lot to do with it curse, so it has a lot to do with slow life and with full attention, there is also 3 keys is required in curse,