The protein that helps you stay healthy as you age

It is known that the basis of a healthy diet is Diversity Of quality food. In fact, the classic distribution indicates that half the plate should be vegetables, a quarter proteins and a quarter carbohydrates.

A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition) adds additional information about the types of proteins that provide the most benefits. In this sense, as indicated, diet Rich in Vegetable Protein They can help women stay healthy as they age.

The research, led by researchers at Tufts University, Boston, United States, found that women who ate more plant-based protein less chronic diseases and were generally healthy in later life.

the study

When analyzing self-reported data More than 48 thousand women, Researchers saw “markedly” fewer cases of heart disease, cancer and diabetes and declines in cognitive and mental health in those who included more protein in their diets from sources such as fruits, vegetables, breads, legumes and pasta, compared to those who did not. . Who ate less.

“Boosting protein consumption in middle age was related to good health in adulthood,” says Andres Ardisson Korat, a scientist at the USDA Jean Mayer Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging and lead author of the study.

“We also found that protein source is important, “Getting most protein from plant sources in middle age, as well as a small amount of animal protein, promotes good health and survival into old age,” he says.

The findings come from the influential Harvard-based Nurses’ Health Study, which followed health professionals From 1984 to 2016, The women were between 38 and 59 years of age at baseline and were considered to be in good physical and mental health at that time.

Ardisson Korat and his team, including lead author Qi Sun of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, examined thousands of surveys collected every four years to determine how often people they ate some foods Identifying dietary proteins and their effects on healthy aging.

People who consumed more animal protein were 6% less likely to be healthy than those who consumed more vegetable protein. Photo Shutterstock.

animal protein vs plant protein

Women who eat more plant-based protein – keep in mind that in 1984 it was defined as protein from bread, vegetables, fruits, pizza, cereals, baked goods, mashed potatoes, nuts, legumes, peanut butter, and pasta. was defined -, they had a 46% more likely To remain healthy till his last years.

However, people who consumed more animal protein, such as beef, chicken, milk, fish/shellfish and cheese, had a 6% less likely To stay healthy as we age.

Is the intake of vegetable protein the same as that of animal protein? Photo Shutterstock.

“People who consume large amounts of animal protein tend to have more chronic diseases” said Ardisson Korat.

Animal protein was “modestly” related to reduced physical limitations in old age, but plant protein was strongest correlation and was consistent with all observed models, and was most closely related to future good mental health.

Cholesterol and Protein

Higher intake of vegetable proteins, especially in relation to cardiovascular diseases lower level Lower LDL cholesterol, blood pressure and improved insulin sensitivity.

dairy protein alone (mainly milk, cheese, pizza, yogurt and ice cream) were not significantly associated with better health status in adulthood.

The team postulated that the benefits of plant proteins may derive from plant-based food components rather than the protein itself. The thing is that, compared to foods of animal origin, plants contain a higher proportion of dietary fiberMicronutrients and beneficial compounds called polyphenols that are present in plants.

Animal Protein: Why Is It Important?

Ardisson Korat also said data from other groups is needed, as the Nurses’ Health Study has primarily surveyed white women working in health care.

“Studies tend to be very homogeneous in terms of data Demographic and socio-economic structure, so it would be valuable to conduct studies in groups that are more diverse. “This is an area that is still developing,” he said.

But the team’s findings so far support the recommendation that women eat most of their protein in the form of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, although they should also include some fish and other animal proteins to amp up the protein content. Iron and Vitamin B12,

Beans are a good source of plant protein. Photo Shutterstock.

“Dietary protein intake in middle age, especially plant protein, plays an important role in promoting healthy aging and maintaining body health positive health status At older ages,” the researcher concluded.

In which foods vegetable protein can be found

Some foods that contain these are:

, beans: Lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, dried peas and products derived or made from these foods such as tofu.

, Nuts: Walnuts, almonds, peanuts, chestnuts, hazelnuts and their derived products.

, Whole grains: Rice, flour or wheat products, rye, barley, oats.

, Seed: Chia, flax, sunflower, pumpkin, sesame.