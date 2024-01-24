This premium Samsung mobile with triple cameras, 6 GB RAM and great battery drops to €290

Amazon has lost its mind! and it is reduced around €200 this mobile samsung, From whom you will not be able to ask for anything else. It has 6 GB RAM, a large 5,000 mAh battery and super fast charging. And this lowest price! So keep reading and don’t miss it.
Samsung’s catalog not only has high-end devices, but also some very interesting devices mid level, In form of Galaxy A53 5G, which today we have brought with a very great offer. And you can get it right now on Amazon with a 34% discount that will leave you speechless.
Despite being classified as mid-range, both in terms of price and specifications, the truth is that it is a good mobile, To give you an idea, you’re going to enjoy a triple camera, 6 GB RAM and, in addition, an infinite battery. If you are one of those people who use their cell phone to browse social networks, play games and do little else, this is more than enough. Take a look at it, because it is one of those smartphones that surprises many!
Samsung Galaxy A53: A very top mobile
The first thing you should know is that this smartphone has both an incredible design and screen. At the aesthetic level, Samsung is committed to minimalism And elegance, which fits what users are demanding right now. Yes, the screen is big enough: no more, no less 6.5 inches, It is Super AMOLED and in addition, its resolution is also FHD+ Which will leave you speechless.
Let’s move on to the technical section! To make it easier for you, we leave it in the form of a list, so that you can better consult what interests you:
- Processor: It has an eight-core processor, designed to deliver maximum performance on a daily basis.
- to hit: Not only does it have 6 GB, but it also comes with RAM Plus, which is a virtual RAM memory with which you will be able to get the most out of your mobile.
- storage: 128 GB.
- Battery: It offers 5,000 mAh, which will last you a whole day without any problems, and even more! Plus, it has fast charging, so you can have it ready when you need it.
- camera: There are three lenses on the back, the main lens with nothing more and nothing less 64MP, This way, you can enjoy professional photos to the fullest.
In form of other details It’s interesting, you should know that it is IP67 rating Resistance to both water and dust. This way, you will have a true all-rounderCapable of practically everything.
Get it at a discount on Amazon
This mobile is a real beast in every sense. You won’t be able to ask for much more than that, especially now that it’s dropped by almost €200 from its original price. For this visit this link, and get it only here €294, available in four colors Different, so take a look at them before deciding!