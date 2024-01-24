This premium Samsung mobile with triple cameras, 6 GB RAM and great battery drops to €290

Samsung’s catalog not only has high-end devices, but also some very interesting devices mid level, In form of Galaxy A53 5G, which today we have brought with a very great offer. And you can get it right now on Amazon with a 34% discount that will leave you speechless.

Despite being classified as mid-range, both in terms of price and specifications, the truth is that it is a good mobile, To give you an idea, you’re going to enjoy a triple camera, 6 GB RAM and, in addition, an infinite battery. If you are one of those people who use their cell phone to browse social networks, play games and do little else, this is more than enough. Take a look at it, because it is one of those smartphones that surprises many!

Samsung Galaxy A53: A very top mobile

The first thing you should know is that this smartphone has both an incredible design and screen. At the aesthetic level, Samsung is committed to minimalism And elegance, which fits what users are demanding right now. Yes, the screen is big enough: no more, no less 6.5 inches, It is Super AMOLED and in addition, its resolution is also FHD+ Which will leave you speechless.