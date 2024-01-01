Tomas Angel and his dream of emulating his father in MLS

LAFC continues to grow stronger Looking forward to the next MLS season And signed the son of one of the MLS legends. Colombian Tomas Angel became a new signing for the Black and Gold team, with the motto of following in his father’s footsteps.

Coming from Atlético Nacional and barely 20 years old, Angel is a promising young man Who scored eight goals with the coffee team last seasonIn addition to another six goals with the Colombian under-20 team.

“Tommy is a talented and versatile attacker who we have been following for quite some time During his time with Atlético Nacional and the Colombian national teams,” said LAFC co-president and general manager, John Thorington.

In the east of the United States, Following his time at Aston Villa, the legend of Juan Pablo Angel was forged in MLS, With which he scored 62 goals in six and a half seasons, arriving in the country. Some thought he was coming to retire like many other great personalities leaving the old continent, but he would manage to leave his mark.

New York was the city that saw how Angel did not lose his scoring instincts, scoring 58 goals With a Red Bulls shirt. His high status in ‘The Big Apple’ city allowed him to reach Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy.

Years later, following his departure from MLS, He returned to LAFC as a consultant in 2017However years later he left to become an analyst for Fubo TV and an ambassador for the famous Mercedes-Benz brand.