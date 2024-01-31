Anne Hathaway, the perfect assistant everyone can dream of – Cover Story Runway Magazine 2024. Story by Eleonora de Grey, editor-in-chief of Runway Review. Photo Courtesy: Valentino/Runway Magazine/Jamie Wilson Productions. On the cover, Anne Hathaway is wearing Valentino Fall 2024.

In a surprise turn that may rival her transformation from princess to villainess on the big screen, Anne Hathaway has played the perfect sidekick everyone could dream of, both in real life and on Broadway. Get ready, because Anne Hathaway is now Anna Wintour’s assistant.

But why did the esteemed Anna Wintour willingly embrace the Devil Wears Prada scenario, a story she once rejected?

So why did Anne Wintour, the uncrowned queen of fashion, suddenly decide to give Anne Hathaway aka Princess Diaries the chance to meet The Devil Wears Prada just so she could manage her schedule? Blame it on Broadway Madness, or as we like to call it, Gutenberg! Musical event.

The Vogue Assistant Never Knew It Was Necessary

Picture this: Anne Wintour, the arch editor-in-chief, hanging out on the stage of the James Earl Theater with Anne Hathaway. parcel? Two aspiring writers dream of Broadway success at Johannes Gutenberg, with a surprise Broadway producer appearance at the end of each show. Anne Wintour introduced Hathaway as her “assistant”, surprising the audience.

At a moment when Miranda Priestly herself begins to smile, Hathaway asks with a smile, “Still?” As if to say, “Yeah, I’m back in assist mode, guys!” The audience burst out laughing and suddenly the cut-throat world of fashion became a comedy, with Hathaway serving up boldness and dreaminess in equal measure.

“Famous Broadway producers and their assistants. We dream,” Hathaway said, proving that even the hardcore fashion industry can have a comedic side. Move over, Prada – dreams are on the menu.



















































But the laughter doesn’t stop here. The Devil Wears Prada, the film that never stops giving, has been remade as a musical comedy under the direction of Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. What else? It will travel to London’s Dominion Theater in October 2024, with previews in Plymouth during the summer. The musical talent of Elton John has to be top notch in this cutting edge show.

In a world where Anne Hathaway can easily transition from her Oscar-winning performance to Anna Wintour’s brilliant actress role, anything is possible. Who knew Vogue’s dream assistant would be the one and only Anne Hathaway? Or is it the only runway? ,

Jerry Mitchell – creator of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada 2024

Wait… Wait… In a twist that even the most avid fashion diva will appreciate, Runway Magazine left the pages of high fashion and entered the chaotic world of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Forget borrowing a cup of sugar; Runaways has graciously lent its name to a book, a movie, a musical, and perhaps even Miranda Priestly’s morning coffee order.

Hollywood, never opposed to a glamorous makeover, turned the runway into a red carpet. And just when you thought the runway couldn’t get any more extra, he went into musical post-production, and turned the fashion faux pas into a symphony of style.

Who knew that our magazine could become such a generous inspiration, that it would bring despair to Hollywood, Broadway and London theaters RunwayThe next step involves a state-of-the-art rocket to the Moon? Talk about reaching for the stars in stilettos!

Posted from City of Westminster, Covent Garden, UK.