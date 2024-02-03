The Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid inaugurated the course in a grand ceremony

As is customary on this date, the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Valladolid, under the presidency of Dr. García Frade, proceeded to the inauguration ceremony of the 2024 academic year, which began with the presentation of the President.

After this, the report of the activities of the 2023 academic year was read out by the General Secretary of the institution. Shortly thereafter, Dr. Jesús Manuel Fernández Culebras, an accomplished educationist, delivered an academic address under the title ‘Half a Century of Artificial Nutrition’.

Following this, titles were awarded to the respective new academicians and honorary academicians, as well as the presentation of awards to authors of award-winning works.

In exchange for the appointments of relevant academics, these fell to Doctors Israel Sánchez Light, head of the radiodiagnosis service of the Clinical Hospital; Margarita Calonge Cano, professor of ophthalmology; Ruth González Collantes and María Belén Canton Álvarez, managing director of Rio Hortega Hospital.

Professors José Antonio Rodríguez Montes and Miguel Martín Jiménez were also named Honorary Academicians.

Dr. Garcia Frad, President of the Medical Institute, concluded the program.