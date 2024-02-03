Carlos Santana agrees to one season with the Twins

Santana was originally signed by the Dodgers as a free agent in 2004, but after a trade in 2008, he began 2010 with Cleveland. He signed with the Phillies after the 2017 season and played one year in Philadelphia before being traded to Seattle. December 2018, only to be sent back to Cleveland 10 days later. Santana was part of midseason trades in each of the last two seasons, going from the Royals to the Mariners in June 2022 and from one club to another within the NL Central in July 2023.