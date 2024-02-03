Carlos Santana agrees to one season with the Twins

The Twins have reached a one-year deal with Dominican designated hitter and first baseman Carlos Santana, sources tell MLB’s Do-Hyeong Park. According to MLB Network contributor Jon Heyman, the contract is worth $5.25 million plus incentives.
Minnesota has not yet confirmed the deal.
Despite being 37 years old, Santana continues to do what he does best in 2023. Through 146 games with the Pirates and Brewers, the veteran first baseman continued to show excellent plate discipline and provide above average defense.
In 2023, Santana hit .240/.318/.429 with a .747 OPS, his highest mark since 2019 with Cleveland (.911 OPS). He hit 33 doubles, his most since 2017, with 23 home runs and 86 RBI. The switch-hitter posted an .807 OPS as a left-hander and a .725 mark as a right-hander in 2023. With the help of big bases and boundaries to force pitchers out of the box, Santana also stole six bases, his second-highest total in any season of his 14-year career.
Santana shined on defense before and after his trade from Pittsburgh to Milwaukee on July 27 and was among three finalists for the National League Gold Glove award. He ranked favorably among first basemen in terms of outs above average and led his region in defensive runs saved according to Fangraphs with 11.
Santana was originally signed by the Dodgers as a free agent in 2004, but after a trade in 2008, he began 2010 with Cleveland. He signed with the Phillies after the 2017 season and played one year in Philadelphia before being traded to Seattle. December 2018, only to be sent back to Cleveland 10 days later. Santana was part of midseason trades in each of the last two seasons, going from the Royals to the Mariners in June 2022 and from one club to another within the NL Central in July 2023.
