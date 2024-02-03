Ariana Grande has promised her fans a new album full of emotions!

Ariana Grande has been discreet for three years. After unveiling a new single, she is preparing a highly anticipated next album!

Ariana Grande made a big announcement! Happen has recently revealed its hits yes and me,, Thus the singer promised her audience that she would Surprise her with your new album. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z.

Ariana Grande: Her next album will be full of surprises

Ariana Grande has left her mark on the music industry. It has been attracting media attention for many years. With its many songs!

At the beginning of the year, the dazzling brunette hit the nail on the head By revealing its title yes and me? For three years, she remained relatively restrained in the media.

Note that their new song was unanimously praised! The proof of this is that it dominated the Top 100 Billboard. , I’m touched. Heartfelt thanks to my fans, The most incredible angel in the world, For the love you showed to this song”, Ariana Grande said on her social networks.

And also complete it with a light heart: “It’s overwhelming and really emotional to see how many of you liked this song. It is a gift to feel seen and supported by you. Thank you for your positivity. And your support. you have no idea How much you mean to me.”

On the web, Dalton Gomez’s ex-wife He never stops maintaining relations with his fans. On Instagram, then artist Unleash the emotions with another amazing post!

Ariana Grande is currently working hard in the studio. he has something Apart from this the question says something else.

An authentic and magical musical universe

Ariana Grande admitted in front of the camera that she will soon be in the spotlight “A kind of conceptual album”. baptism eternal Sunshine, So this 7th project will be released on March 8th.

“Because they’re different parts of the same story,same experience, Some songs are very weak, Others conform to what is expected of me”, Assured the star. It was Ariana Grande during the month of September Worked on this with a friend. They performed solo for several days before perfecting it as a team.

I can also tell you that in connection with his post, all of his subscribers were furious. ” Wonderful ! “” the Queen is back “, “So excited to find your next music”, we can read. But : “Thank you for your world. Thanks for existing Ariana. I love you “. “I am someone who swears only by the love of music. Learning to deal with this aspect of work is interesting to me. This is a real business. With its code and its rules », Ariana Grande has also been analyzed for pure chart.