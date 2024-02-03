Former Honduran professional player Oscar ‘Pescado’ Bonilla sent to jail! Under what circumstances will he be detained?

2024-02-02

An organized crime and corruption judge issued preventive detention measures for the former Honduran soccer player at a preliminary hearing this Friday. Oscar “Pescado” Bonilla For serious drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

“After an extensive day of extracting evidence, it was possible to prove minimal rational indications of the defendant’s involvement in the events,” the judiciary reported. He “fish, bonilla He was sent to prison in the El Porvenir municipality of Francisco Morazán, about 80 kilometers northeast of Tegucigalpa. The charges against him include serious drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, which are harmful to health and public order. Caught After his capture last Sunday, a judge in Tegucigalpa ordered him detained for drug trafficking crimes. Former soccer player Oscar ‘Pescado’ Bonilla, who is also accused of illegally possessing a firearm, was captured on Saturday in the city of Tella, Atlanta Department.

Band ‘The Hawks’ According to brief official information, ‘Pescado’ Bonilla, who played in several football teams in the first division of Honduras, led a gang called ‘Los Halcones’, which smuggled drugs from Colombia, moving them between the departments of Gracias. Was. God, Atlantida and Cortés, all three in Honduras, Caribbean. On September 29, 2023, Honduran anti-drug officials reported that they were searching for Bonilla, who would lead the drug trafficking ring.

According to the Honduras Prosecutor’s Office, there are seized drugs and witnesses who sink “Pescado” Bonilla on drug trafficking charges.

The alleged gang received large consignments of drugs on the high seas via fast boats arriving “off the Colombian coast”, after which the cargo was hidden in secure locations. MosquitoThe Gracias A Dios department then informed the Honduras Prosecutor’s Office. According to the same source, the gang gradually moved drugs by sea towards Atlántida and Cortés, until eventually taking the land route to the western part of the country on the border with Guatemala.

