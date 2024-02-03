The United States shot down 12 Houthi drones that were set to attack ships in the Red Sea

Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) transits the Mediterranean Sea. Europa Press/Contact/US Navy/Archive

usa has continued its campaign against Houthis in Yemen For attacks on ships in the red sea And in the last hours it has happened A dozen drones prepared for launch were shot downOfficial sources gave this information on Saturday.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM, in English) reported through social networks USS Carney attacked and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle over Gulf of Adenan operation in which “No injuries or damage were reported.”,

A few hours later, at 16:40 local time (13:40 GMT), US Central Command forces attacked four Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles he was ready for launch,

us navy video

“U.S. forces identified unmanned aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they had a Imminent danger to merchant ships and US Navy ships In the area,” Centcom said.

The US military later attacked and destroyed the UAVs in self-defense.

Another attack occurred at 21:20 local time (18:20 GMT), when the destroyer USS Laboon and F/A-18s of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group They attacked and shot down seven unmanned aerial vehicles over the Red Sea, an operation in which no injuries or damage were reported.

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and will make international waters safer for U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels,” Centcom said.

New Houthi recruits parade to show their support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in Sanaa, Yemen, on February 1, 2024. Reuters/Khalid Abdullah/File reuters

Houthis, a group supported by the Iranian regime Considered a terrorist by Washingtonhave committed a crime Dozens of attacks on ships Commercial operations in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip in the fight against Hamas.

The latest reprisal against the Yemeni group, increasing tensions in the Middle East, took place on the same day The United States bombed dozens of targets in Iraq and SyriaReportedly linked to Iran, in response to last week’s drone strike that killed three US soldiers.

us President, Joe BidenSaid in a statement that he did not want conflict in the Middle East, but warned that his country would respond forcefully to any attack.

(with information from EFE)