The world’s largest truck dealership opens its doors in the United States

Daimler Trucks already operates the largest truck sales and service center in the entire continent in Houston. It will serve the Freightliner and Western Star brands.

Trucks are like our children: We take care of them like gold. And this requires having the widest range of services that the brand can offer, as well as maintaining a network of dealers covering the largest area.

On this basis and following an investment that was not announced – we suspect it is very large – daimler trucks north america Opened the doors to the largest center of sales and services in the entire continent, even surpassing one Truck and Bus Division volkswagen Opened in Sao Paulo, Brazil in late 2021.

The world’s largest truck dealership

SelecTransportation Resources (STR) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Announce Newly Built Dealership Opening Houston Freightliner and Western Star, is located on the surface of With 65 acres (about 263,000 square meters) and more than 100 service areasThe largest to date, covering 13.6 acres (55,000 m²) of the VW.

“We are proud to have long been an economic engine and employer of choice for Houston, while providing an unparalleled customer experience for fleets and drivers transporting freight in and through Texas.” Said Rick Stewart, president and co-owner of STR.

STR owns and operates Freightliner and Western Star dealerships. 12 places In the Gulf Coast region for more than two decades, the focus has always been on both the American original and the most representative brands.

That’s why, keeping in mind Houston’s rapidly growing population, busy port, and increasing customer demand for service, the company decided to move to its new site 7 miles north of its previous location. US Highway 90.

Houston dealership will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week To service commercial vehicles requiring planned and unplanned maintenance and repairs.

As a Certified Elite Support Dealer, the Houston Freightliner and Western Star team earned Highest DTNA title Recognizing dealerships that provide unmatched customer service and efficiency every time a truck comes in for maintenance or repair.

Exclusively for drivers, the dealership includes a dedicated nine-bay Oasis Service Network RV store with its own lobby, lounge and dedicated staff.

In addition to the many services the dealership can provide, drivers waiting for their vehicles can spend their time enjoying all the amenities the thoughtfully designed new dealership has to offer, including a . Recreation center and café, fishing pond with nearby walking paths and picnic areas, dog park, and electric vehicle charging station.

“For more than twenty years, Rick and I have been building the premier commercial vehicle dealer network in the Gulf Coast region to sell and service the trucks that power the region and the nation’s economy.” said STR co-owner Bob Garwood. “We are honored to build on that legacy with the opening of the largest dealership in the Daimler Trucks North America network, and we look forward to seeing a large number of Freightliner and Western Star trucks and their drivers in the new facility, ” He added.