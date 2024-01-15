Who is the owner of Angeles Hospital, where Daniel Bisagno is in intensive care?

(darkroom/bisognodaniel)

Daniel Bisagno He has been in intensive care for more than a week and his health condition has been a matter of widespread concern to both the national media and the Mexican population. As many journalists have pointed out, the drivers of windowing He will be admitted to a branch of Angeles Hospital.

That is why below we tell you who is behind this company, which provides medical care and is one of the most exclusive groups in the country.

In addition to Daniel Bisagno, it has also been revealed that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, The founder of TV Azteca usually visits this health institution when he has a medical problem.

In January 2023, the controversial millionaire shared some photos on his Instagram account. x I am showing how the situation was.

“@MLMSalinas and I wish you all the best Angeles del Pedregal Hospital. I had surgery on my left elbow, so uncle richie It’s temporarily down but I’ll be back soon. He said, “Young guys, that’s what happens when you play so much golf in December … and then they say you don’t get sore.”

The man behind Grupo Empresarial Angeles olegario vazquez rana And the group has 28 hospitals across the country offering various medical specialties.

According to its official site, it offers services ranging from cardiology, orthopedics, oncology to specialized treatments in areas such as neurosurgery.

in an interview for forbes, Olegario Vazquez Rana noted that ‘He is a hard-working man, luck has always been on his side and he has the greatest asset in the world: his family.’

History of Angeles Business Group when did it start olegario vazquez rana he went to work in the family business Vazquez WarehouseLater played important roles like director in various companies bital bank and co-owner of mexico bus,

His entrepreneurship led to the establishment of the bottling company bonafont And, even more relevant, for the acquisition of Humana Hospital In 1998, the cornerstone of what would become Angeles Hospital,

At the age of 87, olegario vazquez rana Decided to hand over the general management of the group to his son, Olegario Vazquez AldirThe move ensures the continuity and future growth of the group.