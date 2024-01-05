These are the 10 most listened to health and wellness podcasts in Spain

The Spotify platform offers ZEN exclusively the ten titles that have been most successful in 2023 among its “listeners” most interested in personal growth and self-care.

just like the industry self help It continues to rise on the shelves of bookstores, another effect of the pandemic is the discovery of many podcasts of this genre. There are already people who joke that there are more podcast Compared to listeners or recorded programs beyond our capabilities. But the truth is that, given the high demand for this type of content, there has also been a focus on welfare, we need tools to manage a fast world that consumes us. And in the desire to remain productive even in leisure moments, any time is a good time to learn and grow personally.

Not in vain, Spotify explained to ZEN that there is a “Health & Wellness” category 17.7% increase Than the year 2022. In fact, three of the five most exported titles from our country to the rest of the world are about mental health: El Podcast de Marion Rojas Estepé, Antiende tu Mente and El Podcast de Mundopsychologos.com.

“Today, podcasts are one of the great outreach tool Which we have, especially with some specific topics. If you consult the success lists of platforms like Spotify, on a day like today, five of the top 10 are related to content that deals with health, self-help, psychology…”, explains journalist and author Xavier Attard. Are El Mundo. One day, the podcast of this newspaper, and is responsible for connecting to a new reality that he knows firsthand. “Audio allows us to reach the readers we already have and Who generally never read the news. And it also represents an opportunity to get closer to a younger audience: 70% of our listeners have between 18 to 45 years“He reveals.

From Attard’s point of view, the key to success in this genre is that we live in a time in which more importance is given to self care, “The format supports this idea. It’s also a way to escape. It accompanies us, it frees us and if we can also learn some teachings that give us a better life, what more could we ask for?” Are!”

best medicine

For whom need inspiration To discover new titles or you already know them but want to go deeper into something more focused, this is the “Top 10” that Spotify lists among the most listened to “Health and Wellness” podcasts in Spain. Shares exclusively with ZEN.

1. Marian Rojas Estape Podcast

The famous psychiatrist took permission from the episode where President Pedro Sánchez intervened with La Pizza y la Quinqui, which was probably the most listened to because of its unprecedented format paired with pizza. who sells the most books in spain He is the star of the “Top 5” most played episodes. Among the most requested are a total of three chapters in Rojas Estepé: How to be the best version of yourself, What does it mean to be an HSP (Highly Sensitive People)? And don’t let anything keep you awake,

On behalf of the Zen team, which has had this reference among its favorites since the first season, we encourage you to give it a listen. This number one is more than appropriate because its words are recited with a calm and melodious voice They always contribute and interact with life as much as their medical pages do.

2. understand your mind

A podcast that has become successful by naturalizing and explaining mental health problems Dummy. Luis Muino, Molo Cebrian and Mónica González tackle themes anyone can identify with just 15 or 20 minutes:How much time does it take to travel to the office. From how to deal with people who try to insult you to how to stop falling into stereotypes and complaining.

very practical psychology He does not stop even on holidays, remains on this most followed platform for a long time. Now they are betting on new formats with the person who calls to understand their case better.

3. as if no one is listening

with bronze, chris blanco, communicator and content creator on social networks who applies her experience to this pleasant time in which the listener feels as if they are with a friend. In every episode he shares his OpinionReflections, emotions… without filters.

“My podcast is the project I decided to bet on after completing six years of university studies and to which I try to improve and innovate day by day by putting all my desire and enthusiasm, so completely independent“, he explained after being included in the “50 Best in Podcasting” by Forbes Spain magazine this year.

4. If the voices come back

comedian angel martinBut not Dani, as he jokes in a monologue capable of filling the Wizink Center, talking to people face to face about their problems mental health, This year, her podcast, whose title is the same as her first book about her trauma, has included everyone from singers like Conchita to actress Neria Barros and gymnast Almudena Cid.

A confession where the interesting thing is that they do “Without any kind of filter”, in conversations that sometimes lasted more than an hour. Without any kind of predetermined periodicity, but they never disappoint because they humanize familiar faces who go through the same self-esteem crises or impostor syndrome as the rest of us.

5. we are great

Every Sunday, at 11 am, this center in Barcelona and Madrid tackles risky behaviors, childhood traumas, conflict resolution techniques in a very fresh and current way… A space created by women “to look inward and Thrive at all levels“The purpose is Help improve quality of life Of all those people who suffer psychologically, as a result of heavy social demands.

“We do with it Expert psychologist in each fieldTo ensure that the women who listen to us can apply that knowledge and advice to their everyday lives Enhance their well-being.

6. Christina Mater’s Podcast

the journalist who started the movement women who run and directed women’s health He decided to fly alone and the result was tremendous success. Christina Mitter from Dubai says behind each episode of the podcast “there’s something hours script And a lot of logistics to record the interviews.” Sometimes, even with the changed hours.

“Then, in post-production you have to edit the audio, transcribe it, prepare the content for the network, newsletter…Every Sunday interview is the week’s work.” But it also gives you the opportunity to continue learning and overcome those doubts that we all have. “I think this is the key to success: Making the science behind it accessible. I am like the friend we all turn to Because he always has the best advice. Even the ones we don’t want to hear.” Among their great works, we highlight episodes specifically dedicated to women, from promoting strength work to normalizing menopause and with real experts. Until clarifying the order of the beauty routine.

7. Naked Psychology @psi.mammoliti

clinical psychologist Marina Mammoliti He stars in these candid audios, hence the title, where he is invited to live life with meaning. “She was born very small, almost by accident.” She remembers recording with headphones, a phone microphone, and surrounded by pillows to isolate outside sound.

“I began to realize that many of my patients came in troubled with similar problems. This question: ‘I don’t know what to do with this feeling’ was repeated very often and, also, at first What was the context of the relationship since love affair“. The format seemed “pretty” and social networks fell short. Time and the huge audience have proven them right.

8. revolutionary fitness radio

“I started in 2014 because I was connected to many American podcast There was almost nothing in health and Spanish,” explains Marcos Vazquez, one of the most respected wellness popularizers in Spain, and whom at Zen we have been lucky enough to interview on several occasions. At that time, the Asturian remembers, it was necessary to explain to people how to listen to the podcast. Today, the reality is very different: “Fortunately, they have become a great source of information For many, it is a pleasure to remain among the most listened to even after so many years.

He doesn’t deny that it takes a lot of work to create content every week, “but it’s worth it.” Their expert interviews are a sea of ​​knowledge, but undoubtedly our favorite section “Questions and Answers”Where Marcos Vazquez clarifies through studies and common sense the doubts that may bother anyone interested in self-care.

9. Psychology and Wellbeing Mundopsychologias.com Podcast

Emotional intelligence, setting boundaries for family, couples therapy, career guidance, overcoming sadness and many other topics seriously addressed mental health professional, A clinic where recurring psychology topics are addressed with a team of more than 10,000 professionals spread throughout Spain. “This is an essential place for those seeking emotional balance and well-being,” say the authors, who also offer therapy. Online,

more than a hundred approximately 20 minute episodes Various disorders, addictions, existential crises are explained… An ally in those moments where the person feels somewhat lost.

10. doubts are given

“Born from infinity We need to question everything around us, It was created to talk about the issues that are spreading like silent epidemics in our society. To start conversations that are uncomfortable, but necessary around personal and social growth.” Ashley Frangi and Letty Sahagun founded a shy project between two friends that is now a massive community 349,000 subscribers In YouTube.

The seeds of a mutual interview were planted after almost 20 years of friendship Vishwa Call Center What artists like Sebastian Yatra, famous psychologists, athletes, teachers, doctors have gone through this year… “Doubts are removed” want to continue the conversation in a safe space where they can doubt and be comfortable.