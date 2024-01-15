These Skechers sneakers are the epitome of cool luxury without sacrificing comfort for spring

A very nice knitted model featured in Miravia discount for a limited time

We are ending the month of March andThose sandals have become our wildcard shoes, but I can’t give up the comfort that my Skechers sneakers assure me. These are fantastic and hence, I am looking for a model that suits my life during summers. Well, for my life and yours, because I know you have the same problem as me. So I know you’ll love these fashion sneakers.

Skechers Flex Appeal Sneakers *Some prices may have changed since last review

At Miravia, once again, they surprised us with the Evening Drop, that is, as we understand each other, big discounts on selected products, but for a limited time. On this occasion we have found Fully breathable knitted sneakers for the summer months, Plus, these don’t function as standard sneakers and we can easily pair them with trendy jeans for a more casual vibe.

These Skechers sneakers are black – a basic element of our capsule wardrobe that we can combine with any other tone or fabric, both in summer and winter – and they have Round toe promotes a more casual aesthetic, In fact, they are also suitable for completing the aesthetic style.





these are sketchers Super light and with its comfortable lace closure, our feet will be perfectly adjusted and, obviously, they will be perfect for our morning walks during the spring-summer season. The sneakers cost 37.33 euros (previously 74.95 euros) at Miravia

Note: Some links in this article are affiliate and may provide financial benefit to Trendensias. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Photos |@nuriarocagranell, Miravia

In trend Salomon sneakers: the trend that’s making a comeback and five inspiring looks to wear them with style

In trend Trending T-shirts in 2024: From luxury polos to biker soul designs.

In trend 32 romantic trips to take in Spain as a couple that you might not have thought of.