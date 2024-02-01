These were the last minutes of the tourist boat that sank in Islas Mujeres

The boat is just over 7 meters long, which limits its occupancy. Photo: Social Network

On the night of 29 January a tourist boat sank About women’s islandin the event of Quintana Rs. The boat carrying a group of tourists sank in the Caribbean Sea, as a result civil defense elements, as well as personnel of the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR) came to the rescue.

Although the officials have not yet revealed the exact details of the accident, it is being said that at the spot four people would die -including a minor-, two days after the incident, details of the boat’s last minutes were leaked “Goddess of the Sea”The name by which the ship was known.

It was through social networks that a recording went viral capturing the exact moment in which two coast guard vessels responded to an emergency call after the boat capsized. As can be seen in the video, two boats reached the spot where the boat carrying tourists capsized.

(FB/Capture Fernanda Duque)

As can be seen in the images, everyone in the sea was wearing life jackets; However, strong waves kept them away from the boat, which was completely overturned. Additionally, the video also captured that there were strong winds at the time of the accident, complicating rescue operations.

Coast Guardsmen threw boats and lifeboats onto the men who were being pulled by the waves as they drifted further and further away from the ship. A man who knew how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket reached the spot where a lifeguard had fallen using a rope, taking him to a group of people who were still swimming in the sea.

Furthermore, the most shocking thing about the video is that in between rescue operationsmany people were shouting Because of the fear he felt at that moment; Although video captured what appeared to be a rescue, it is not clear how many people were there, it is estimated that it was a group of 12 people.

This was the rescue of a tourist boat that sank in Islas Mujeres in Cancún (FB/Fernanda Duque)

It was through social networks that the city council of the Islas Mujeres Municipality shared the details of what happened to the boat. “Goddess of the Sea”Expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and said that search work was underway.

“The H. City Council of Isla Mujeres deeply regrets the events recorded last night, where a small boat coming from Puerto Juárez, sank in the bay between Isla Mujeres and Cancún, when she was returning to her place of origin . “We express our solidarity with the families of the victims and those rescued,” they posted on their official Facebook account.

This is what the ‘Goddess of the Sea’ looked like, the boat that sank in Isla Mujeres (FB/ Fernanda Duque)

He reiterated the authorities’ commitment to finding those responsible and helping the victims; He also revealed that search protocols were active from the beginning. Also, the captain of the ship was made available to the authorities for further investigation.

“From the moment the accident at sea was discovered, the Government of Isla Mujeres, through the General Secretariat of the City Council, the Isla Mujeres Police and the Civil Protection Directorate, has been assisting the state and federal authorities. “Following the protocol established by law, the captain of the ship “Diosa del Mar” was immediately made available to the competent authorities to relieve him of responsibilities,” he concluded.

According to the first preliminary reports, the boat was carrying a group of tourists; They may have hired a boat to reach Isla Mujeres, where the voyage departed from puerto juarezCancún.