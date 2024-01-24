AAA to set up help center on its digital portal to assist customers in the transition

After several customers reported complications when navigating the “Mi Acueducto” digital portal, the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA) conducted several assistance services around the island over the weekend of February 2 and 3, to assist customers during that transition. Will establish the centre.

According to the AAA press office, These assistance centers will be located in Plaza Las Américas in San Juan; Plaza del Caribe, in Ponce; Plaza del Sol, in Bayamon; Plaza del Norte in Hatillo; Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas; and Mayagüez Mall, in Mayaguez; And they will operate during the same opening and closing hours as the shopping centre.

“We’re going to guide you through the process to help you,” said AAA’s vice president of planning. arnaldo jimenez acevedo in an interview on Tuesday new day.

Via the Help Center, AAA Customers They will be able to get assistance in updating their data and regaining access to their accounts, if they have lost it. In addition, they can include personal documents and link their accounts to the “My Ecuducto” portal.,

