AAA to set up help center on its digital portal to assist customers in the transition

After several customers reported complications when navigating the “Mi Acueducto” digital portal, the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (AAA) conducted several assistance services around the island over the weekend of February 2 and 3, to assist customers during that transition. Will establish the centre.

According to the AAA press office, These assistance centers will be located in Plaza Las Américas in San Juan; Plaza del Caribe, in Ponce; Plaza del Sol, in Bayamon; Plaza del Norte in Hatillo; Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas; and Mayagüez Mall, in Mayaguez; And they will operate during the same opening and closing hours as the shopping centre.

“We’re going to guide you through the process to help you,” said AAA’s vice president of planning. arnaldo jimenez acevedo in an interview on Tuesday new day.

Via the Help Center, AAA Customers They will be able to get assistance in updating their data and regaining access to their accounts, if they have lost it. In addition, they can include personal documents and link their accounts to the “My Ecuducto” portal.,

advertising

When asked by this media whether they could extend the dates of service in these aid centers, Jiménez Acevedo said through a press spokesperson that they would evaluate the situation.

“Depends on the need of the public. “If it has to be increased, it will be increased.”He confirmed.

During the past few days, citizens took to social networks to report problems they encountered when trying to access the services of the public corporation’s renewed digital portal, which was activated on January 24.

For his part, Jiménez Acevedo refuted the complaints, and said that the platform does not present any problems and that the obstacles faced by customers are related to the lack of updating their information.

“The platform is working well. “The biggest challenge our customers face is updating their personal data in Aqueductos accounts,” Jiménez Acevedo explained to this newspaper on Tuesday.