One of these three actresses could be the next James Bond girl
Jodie Comer, Michelle Keegan and Saoirse Ronan will be the favorites of the producers of the twenty-sixth film of this saga.
By
- Laurent Siebenmann
If, officially, pre-production on “Bond 26” has not yet begun, it looks like things are starting to move forward. At least that’s what some British newspapers indicate.
According to the “Daily Mail”, “Daily Express” and “Irish Mirror”, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson would like three actresses to be the next Bond Girl. Which one will come out on top?
Actress Jodie Comer, 30, is said to be a favourite. Highly praised in the series “Killing Eve”, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of the sociopathic killer Villanelle.
Another series follows Michelle Keegan, 36, the “Fool Me Once” actress.
Next, 29-year-old Irish actress Saoirse Ronan received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film “Atonement.”
However, remember that the British media is not always completely reliable. In the past, before the female casting of “Bond” became official, some fictional names had circulated.
As for Daniel Craig’s succession, it is still Aaron Taylor-Johnson who will be the favorite. The actor, especially seen in “Bullet Train”, must have gone through extremely reliable tests last September.