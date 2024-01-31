Panama announces roster for Miami

Only a few hours are left for the sound of “Play ball” In caribbean series 2024first held in a stadium mlb, He Miami Loan Depot ParkIt will host the event, which will run from 1 to 9 February, in which teams from seven countries will participate.

One of the teams participating in this regional tournament is Chiriquí Federalrepresentative of panamaA group that has already announced its roster, information Posted on social networks,

who led jose agustin mayorgaOf the 29 players included in the team, four will be foreign players. They will be: American outfielder Ricardo Cespedes, pitchers Samuel Burgos (Dominican Republic) and Heitor Tokar (Brazil), as well as Ronald Ramirez, a Colombian with extensive experience in the winter league.

Panama to field players with MLB experience in Caribbean Series

in the panamanian corps federalsheds light on the name of Christian Bethancourt Catcher with 10 years of Major League experience.

The receiver will play in his new home, as he has been there since November Miami Marlins. Earlier he used to wear the uniform of atlanta braves (2013-2015), San Diego Padres (2016-2017), oakland athletics (2022) and tampa bay rays (2022-2023). Béthancourt It stores 365 games mlbIn which he gave 30 home runs, 255 hits and 113 RBI.

Will also attend the reception ivan herrera23 years old, 24 sports experience St. Louis Cardinals, But they are not the only ones who are active in organizations mlbWell, there are possibilities gene arnez (Toronto Blue Jays), joshwan wright (Oakland Athletics) and eric barria (Philadelphia Phillies).

Other exponents who can contribute all their experience to Chiriquí are ruben tejadaShortstops who played between 2010 and 2019 big leaguePlayed most of his career with New York Mets, and launcher severino gonzalezWho recorded a 6.68 ERA and 4–5 record in 34 games with the Philadelphia Phillies between 2015 and 2016.

Panama will try to emulate what was done in 2019 herrera bull Crowned in the edition held at the stadium rod carew From Panama City.

full panama roster

starting pitcher

Arauz, Harold Osvaldo

Burgos, Samuel

Gonzales, James

heater, heater

pitcher

Frias, Antonio

Sources, Steven O’Neill

Gonzalez, Severino

Hernandez, Kenny

Perez, Fernando

Ramirez, Ronald

Rodriguez, Carlos Daniel

Romero, davis xavier

Saldana, Abdel Oscar

Silva, Ernesto

receiver

Bethancourt, Christian

knight, erasmus

Herrera, Ivan

infielders

Arnez, Jean

Barria, Eric

Camargo, Johan

Munoz, Edgard

Tejada, Ruben

Wright, Joshwan

outfielder

Cespedes, Ricardo

Cordoba, Alan

Santamaria, Jahdeel

Santos, Johnny Yusuf

Tello, Luis