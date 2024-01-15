Rosana Álvarez Mayari, a relative of Lali Paola Molinar, the Cuban girl who disappeared in Havana more than a week ago, was dissatisfied with the work of the authorities in connection with the case.

Through social networks, Cubans demanded action.

“What I want to know right now is…what is this government, the police, the State Council of this dirty country doing, that they couldn’t find my 3-year-old cousin,” he said.

“It’s been 10 days and nothing, if it was any of them’s daughter or granddaughter it would have already come forward under any circumstances, if any foreigner goes missing or they planted a bomb at some tourist spot , then in less than 24 hours they find him guilty, or they invent it,” he said.

“They are not looking for anyone, they are not doing anything… And this is not the only case in Cuba, there have been murders, disappearances and they wash their hands. How long will this government remain in power? ” He concluded…

There is no trace of the girl for ten days. His uncle gave details about the case to the independent press.

The girl left her home in the Bahia neighborhood last Sunday with her mother, Teresa Molinar Bossa, 24. “The woman’s lifeless body appeared near the coast on Monday, but there is no sign of her daughter until this Thursday,” he told 14ymedio.

“We don’t know whether he died of natural causes or was murdered because the police didn’t tell us. We buried him yesterday at the Regala cemetery and when we saw the body his face was quite bruised, he didn’t do that. His belongings were nearby and his mobile phone is still missing, but we don’t know what happened to it,” he said.