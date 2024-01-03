This is the new salary of Elon Musk’s employees in Tesla factories in the United States

Elon Musk raised wages for workers at his Tesla factories in the United States last month, In fact, it has been business Insider the one who has Revealed how much they earn now People staff Of factories.

to thisThe salary increase was announced last December And they have already happened this early in the year. As shown in these documents, New wage guidelines for Tesla factory workers announced and implemented on January 8 the thing is that They earn $22 to $39 per hour (equivalent to approximately 20.4 and 36.2 euros).

And in the United States everything happens in stages depending on where you work. because they go from fTesla factories in Austin (Texas) and Sparks (Nevada) where they get the lowest wagesFor company facilities In Fremont and Palo Alto (California), where most,

Tesla has seven levels

In fact, Tesla has divided its factory workers into seven levels, while the owners are divided into two levels, Those on level 1 at the Fremont factory make $25.25 an hour (23.4 euros) with the new remuneration structure, and those on level 7 make $35.50 (33.0 euros). Meanwhile, Tier 1 workers in the lowest-paid sectors can qualify for $22 an hour (20.4 euros).

working people They can choose to move from one level to another every six months depending on their performance, According to the document, as well as Tesla’s global results Qualify for a bonus every six months at the end of the performance period,