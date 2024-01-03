4 processed foods that you don’t have to avoid and that you can include in a healthy diet

in this news 4 Processed Foods You Can Eat If You’re on a Diet

Healthy eating: groups you should take into account when eating

Processed and ultra-processed foods They are usually full of empty calories, saturated fat and have added sugar and salt. Additionally, most do not contain essential nutrients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber,

However, did you know that there are also processed foods that you can consume which does not have much impact on diet,

Find out what they are and why you should add them to your daily meals,

most of processed foods are not ideal for a healthy diet, as they usually are High calories, added sugars, saturated fat and sodium ,

However, there are some who They can be consumed in small quantities in a balanced diet, Dietician and Nutritionist Laura VillanuevaShare what are 4 foods you can include.

Ahead, find out what they are:

sauce: Although sometimes it is preferred to do it at home, the reality is that There is not much difference from the commercial, It is important to always read the label.

Dipping Sauce: If you choose one that has humus, it is important that you pay attention to the one that has more percentage of gram And that in its components Contains extra virgin olive oil,

Hummus is a healthy, nutritious and versatile option. (Source: Freepik).

Canned Beans: jars of ready to eat beans They are a good time-saving option and many of them come with vegetables.

Chocolate: preferably one that has at least 75% cocoa Happen rich in antioxidants And provide less amount of sugar.

75% Cocoa Chocolate is one of the processed foods that you can consume. (Source: Archives).

, Not all the defendants we see in the movie are bad people these are Four products we can buy in the supermarket and get it right,” said the nutritionist.

Although there are many foods, some are classified according to the amount of their consumption.” These are Some processed foods that we can include in our shopping list“I suggested Villanueva,

Below you will find out who you can add:

Group 1 Foods:they have to be basis of diet and they are Eggs, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, pasta, spices,

group 2 foods: they have to be Used in small quantities as a spice and in cooking , Among them are: sugar, honey, vegetable oil, salt,

group 3 foods: they can do to form part of a healthy diet, because they are minimally processed to increase their preservation. These are: Canned vegetables, fruits in syrup, meat, smoked fish and cheese,

It is important to know what we consume to provide what is needed for health. (Source: Adobe Stock).