This is what I felt in the machine that takes years off your shoulders that Pablo Motos just tested in the world’s best wellness clinic

SHA Wellness Clinic is the first clinic in the world to incorporate Advanced Cellular Regeneration Therapy, the only technology capable of preventing oxidative stress and cellular degeneration, to its centers in Spain (Alicante) and Mexico (Riviera Maya).

The World’s Best Wellness Clinic in 2023, honored by the World Spa Awards, is not located in a remote location. It is in L’Albir, Alicante. It is called the SHA Wellness Clinic and the story of its foundation could not be more inspiring because, on the same spot where the grand Temple of Wellness stands today. Kings, politicians, actors, models, senior managers and celebrities around the world to heal their body, mind and soul. Thanks to the latest advances in integrative medicine, the Batler family’s vacation residence was located a little more than a decade ago, the ‘alma mater’ of this dream.

And it all started when, after suffering for years from serious health problems and facing worrying diagnoses, Father Alfredo Battler Parietti, managed to recover thanks to comprehensive therapy and, in particular, healthy and therapeutic nutrition.

surprised by that The effect of food and certain treatments on your healthBattler felt the need to disseminate this valuable knowledge and thus the SHA Wellness Clinic was born, the largest international reference in wellness retreats and the first in the world to include its centers in Spain (Alicante) and Mexico (Riviera Maya) Clinic. , , The Advanced Cellular Regeneration TherapyThe only technology capable of preventing oxidative stress and cellular degeneration.

The promise of this treatment, which Pablo Motos has just tried during his retreat at the SHA Wellness Clinic, could not be more enticing: several years off our shoulders. As? “CAP technology generates Magnetic Field All around the body which recharges and regenerates cells, inhibit the action of free radicals, It means rejuvenation and health,” explains Dr. Vicente Mera, head of the Healthy Aging Unit at the SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain.

“Regeneration occurs,” he explains, “because static energy Formed by a stream of ions and electrons generated by a machine Improves oxygen supply And promotes the growth of healthy cells, stimulating cell division and migration. Other than this, cold atmospheric plasma “It has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.”

The design of the machine also allows ” The cold plasma penetrates the natural fibers of clothing and is absorbed by the skin and fluids throughout the body, The applicators, made of 24-karat gold, conduct current in the most efficient manner, promoting cell regeneration and recharge throughout the body.”

I assure you that this therapy is specifically indicated “for those symptoms of extreme fatigue For no particular reason; people who are looking for Rejuvenation at the cellular level, with women Menopause; Patients with ulcers or skin lesions; people who suffer long covid or chronic bacterial infection.

Although “it does not cure diseases,” he emphasizes, “it resolves the side effects of many pathologies, such as loss of strength and energy, tiredness, fatigue, and depression.” There have also been very good results skin lesions.

But there is still more. Dr. Anna Baeza, coordinator of medical services and naturopathy at the SHA Wellness Clinic, explains that this new therapy “actively stimulates the vagus nerve, activating the parasympathetic system and, therefore, Combats chronic stress conditions,

Other important benefits of this therapy, Beza adds, “are metabolic adaptation, reducing inflammation; stimulation of endogenous synthesis of vitamin D, Aiding brain function and improving mood.

What’s the session on the machine that takes you years?

First of all, imposes treatment, Not just because of the looks of the machine, because it looks like something out of a futuristic movie, but also because of what it contains. because this idea Recharge and revitalize your cells through the creation of magnetic fields And what Dr. Mira tells us before we get through the first session is food for thought and says a lot about the brutal progress being made in the field of healthy longevity research.

When I get down to the real-life benefits from the scientific explanation, the plan becomes even more attractive. “Studies show that, after therapy, 70% of people immediately feel more energy and 25% feel less fatigue.”

Who is not fascinated by the idea of Feel with more energy, better enthusiasm and ultimately, feel refreshed from the inside so that it can be seen on the outside. (as they said in that ad)? And all this without lifting a finger (pun intended, because you don’t have to sit still), thanks to painless, comfortable treatments, with no side effects.

The protocol begins with changing into a stark white robe in which one walks around the clinic facilities. jumpsuit made of natural fiberSo that it allows the cold plasma to penetrate and absorb the skin and fluids throughout the body.

From there, there’s no secret to it other than lying on the machine and remaining motionless during The session lasts for 40 minutes, which is worth 375 euros, Letting the technology do its thing.

There is no pain at all in this, Nor do you need to be alert in case, at some point, the machine does something strange or something like that. More and more, it feels like Mild tingling in areas where there is some discomfort, injury, etc. Not even any noise is heard. So your aim is to relax, enjoy and, like I did, fall asleep.

Treatment during pregnancy or when wearing a pacemaker, is completed with a protocol 10 minute hydration, Additionally, it is advisable to drink more water than usual during the hours that follow.

And, here comes the important thing, did I see any improvement? Well, although it is believed that the ideal way to experience all its benefits is to do four sessions, only one of which I have already felt That burst of energy, an injection of optimism and… I slept like a rock that night!