Due to the solar eclipse on April 8, an alert has been issued on the use of mobile phones.

As we approach April 8th, that date Solar EclipseStates along the way in North America are preparing for the astronomical event with greater anticipation.

This phenomenon, which will generate the darkest hours during the day, has triggered a series of warnings and precautions from the authorities. Major concerns include its potential impact cellular network existing, which may present challenges for communication during the event.

Alert mobile phone during solar eclipse

New York State Police issued an alert, coordinating with other state and federal agencies to address the potential increase in visitors to the area. Using the experience of the 2017 solar eclipse as reference, where some areas saw a significant increase in population, crowds are expected to be considerable.

Apart from the impact on transport and emergency services, there have also been warnings about possible overloading cellular networkWhich may affect the communication skills of the event attendees.

Facing this scenario, citizens are advised to be prepared with their mobile phone And bringing extra chargers, as well as stocking up on fuel and basic supplies in advance. In an effort to ensure safety and order during the eclipse, measures such as towing stranded electric vehicles will be implemented.

Multiple states included along the path of totality usaFrom from texas to maineThe maximum period of darkness is expected to last 4 minutes and 27 seconds, presenting a unique sight for those who find themselves in its path.

The solar eclipse on April 8 will be visible only in some places in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Officials suggest that to take care of visual health, it is necessary not to look directly at the eclipse and only use glasses certified by the ISO 12312-2 standard.

path of solar eclipse

NASA reports that it is the first place in continental North America where the entirety of Solar Eclipse It will occur over the Mexican Pacific coast around 11:07 a.m. Pacific time.

In Mexico The eclipse will pass through: Aguascalientes (Aguascalientes), Baja California (Mexicali), Chiapas (Tuxtla Gutiérrez), Chihuahua (Chihuahua), Mexico City, Colima (Colima), Durango (Durango), Guanajuato (Guanajuato), Guerrero (Chilpancingo) , Hidalgo (Pachuca de Soto), Jalisco (Guadalajara), Mexico (Toluca), Michoacán (Morelia), Morelos (Cuernavaca), Nayarit (Tepic), Nuevo León (Monterrey), Oaxaca (Oaxaca), Puebla (Puebla), Querétaro (Santiago de Querétaro), Quintana Roo (Chetumal), San Luis Potosí (San Luis Potosí), Sinaloa (Culiacán), Sonora (Hermosillo), Tabasco (Villa Hermosa), Tamaulipas (Ciudad Victoria), Tlaxcala (Tlaxcala), Veracruz ( Xalapa), Yucatán (Merida) and Zacatecas (Zacatecas).

In usa The shadow of the eclipse will enter Texas and then pass through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

in the end CanadaThe last part of the eclipse will be in southern Ontario, passing through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.





leonardo schwarz





Useful tips during solar eclipse

He Solar Eclipse Totality on April 8 promises to be a spectacular event that will draw people’s attention to the path of totality. To ensure a safe and memorable experience, officials offer some practical advice.

Prepare your equipment: Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and bring a spare charger with you to maintain connectivity during the event.

Stock up in advance: Fuel up a day before the eclipse and keep extra food and water in your vehicle to deal with any eventuality.

Plan your route: Anticipate potential traffic congestion to reach your destination with peace of mind.

Avoid using electric vehicles for short distances: If you are traveling long distances, avoid using electric vehicles, whose batteries may drain during the eclipse.

Respect instructions from authorities: Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services to ensure your and others’ safety during the event.

Protect your eyes: Use certified eclipse lenses to look directly at the Sun and protect your eyes from potential damage.