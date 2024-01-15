Peru national team Sergio Pena: “I never felt that my level dropped, it was because of the coach’s decision that I stopped playing” football-peruvian

Peru national team era of George Fossati, a coach who chose to test as many players as possible in friendly matches against Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic, in order to define what potential each one had and what they could contribute to the national team. Was one of the players who lost his place in the red and white sergio pena -In the process of Juan Reynoso-, which Uruguay started against the Dominicans. He responded to that confidence with a goal – his first in a 4-1 win against a CONCACAF team – which not only reinforces his quality as a footballer, but also reflects the good moment he is going through. .

In that sense, the steering wheel malmo “He did not hide his joy after scoring again with the Bicolor, a fact that had not happened since the duel against Bolivia in Lima in November 2021 for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.”It is important to score goals with the national team after a long time, I may or may not have had to play, but I am happy to be in the national team“, he claimed.

Of course, he made it clear in his interview movistar sports He was always available for the white and red team, but his remaining on the field of play was a technical decision. ,Those are the decisions of the coaches, of the system, I have always trained well, but when I haven’t had to play I respect, the coach has his reasons and he is respected“, Held.

,Actually I never felt that my level dropped, because of the coach’s decision I stopped playing, a new coach also came, the same thing happened, I have always tried to give 100% to my football level, no matter the game. Be it good or bad; I’m starting on my team and I feel good about being important. The team is improving, it is never perfect, it is a process and we must improve“He added.

Regarding the 3-5-2 system that Fossati is implementing in two colours, he said that “It’s a different alignment, running in space, it’s something I’m not accustomed to, but with work and time we can continue to move forward., Despite this, he stressed that a good atmosphere is being created in the team, due to which the team will keep moving forward and improving.

,The new technical team has come in well, we are a team that has always been united, the ‘teacher’ has nurtured this and we will continue to let both the players and the technical team learn about each other.“, commented Pena, who will return to Sweden in the next few hours to attend to his club work and continue the matches of the season.

sergio pena He played 84 minutes against the Dominican Republic, where he had a chance to score in the 18th minute and had three key passes. Additionally, he was accurate on seven of the 10 long passes he completed throughout the match at Monumental, resulting in an overall accuracy of 79%. Additionally, he had three recoveries creating dangerous situations throughout the game.

What is Peru’s group in the Copa America?

After the draw in Miami, the Peru national team was drawn into Group A along with teams from Argentina, Chile and Canada. The Canadian team was the last team to qualify after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 2–0 in the CONCACAF Nations League repechage. ‘Blanqueroja’ will open with ‘Rosa’ by Ricardo Gareca. Next, we leave you to decide Group A.

Group A to be determined in Copa America 2024

date 1

Argentina vs. Canada / June 20 in Atlanta

Peru vs. chili / June 21 in Texas

date 2

Chile vs Argentina / June 25, New Jersey

Peru vs. Canada / June 25 in Kansas

date 3

Argentina vs. peru / June 29 in Miami

/ June 29 in Miami Canada vs. Chile/June 29 in Florida

