Work on ‘Star Trek 4’ is still going on, the film has got a new writer. Chris Pine, John Cho, Karl Urban, Movies, Simon Pegg, Star Trek, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana | Just Jared: Celebrity News & Gossip

good news for star trek Fans – The 4th movie is still in production!

It’s been a few years since we got an update on the planned film, and now we have the latest to know where it is.

News of a fourth film first surfaced in February 2022, surprising the cast and fans, but it was removed from the release schedule later that year.

Diversity revealing it the flight attendant the creator steve yockey has signed on to write the script for the project, which will be the final film with the cast of the rebooted film franchise.

those stars include Chris Pine, zachary quinto, zoe saldana, karl urban, john cho And simon pegg,

matt shakman Was set to direct a fourth film, but left the project for Marvel Fantastic Four,

no other news star trek has been disclosed at this time, but Diversity According to the report, this update is the most promising in the last few years.

In case you missed it, there’s another one star trek Work on the film is going on, together michelle yoh repeat it Star Trek: Discovery Character!

The first Star Trek movie was planned Chris Pine And Chris HemsworthBut it was abolished.