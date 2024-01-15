This waterproof and discounted JBL speaker clips to your bag

Which color will you choose for your portable JBL speaker? (Photo: Amazon)

When you listen to good music while traveling, you want to share it with your friends, but this can be difficult when everyone has to strain to hear the sound coming from your cell phone. Well, there’s a super popular portable speaker that’s ready to solve those audio problems and it’s on sale on Amazon. about this jbl clip 3Capable of emitting quality sound boombox In a package of just 10 cm.

This waterproof speaker is loud enough to go anywhere and delivers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s available in a dozen colors, so you can choose the color that matches your favorite bag or shirt.

US$40 US$50 on amazon

JBL Clip 3. (Photo: Amazon)

Why is it a good investment?

If with the arrival of spring you are looking for a good speaker that you can take everywhere, this model has matched the lowest price of the year. There are discounts on other colors too, but from 10 to 24%. On some occasions the Clip 3 has gone on sale with deeper discounts, but usually only during Prime Day or Black Friday.

US$40 US$50 on amazon

Because you need it?

With a diameter of only 10 centimeters, jbl clip 3 It’s so small that you can take it practically everywhere. It has a sturdy clip to attach to your bag or hang on your clothes so you can enjoy music while on the go.

jbl clip 3 it is waterproof, so you won’t have to worry if it gets wet (which means it’s great for pool parties, although if it’s too early, we might wait a bit). Additionally, it offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Thanks to its Bluetooth system, you can easily connect it to your cell phone or other compatible devices and you can also receive calls from the speaker, which has noise and echo cancellation functions.

US$40 US$50 on amazon

JBL Clip 3. (Photo: Amazon)

What do the reviews say?

Whether you want a speaker for walking, listening to music at the beach, or all day long jbl clip 3 According to buyers, you’ll be able to easily pick up the pace on the go.

“It’s very good quality,” said one five-star review. “The first thing I did when I bought it was throw it in the pool to see if it was really waterproof as claimed. I only left it on for a minute because I was burning to listen to music, but i found it floats And it doesn’t seem to have any damage to the hardware (it has a rubber piece that covers the accessory and charging ports, so I was worried that water would leak in after so long, but it hasn’t). So if you’re thinking about buying one of these for canoeing or kayaking, I definitely recommend it.

Another satisfied customer praised the “amazing sound” of this speaker. “I bought this to put in my bathroom so I can listen to music, podcasts, and YouTube videos while I shower,” he wrote. “It fulfills its function perfectly. The sound is loud enough to fill an entire bathroom and the quality is amazingly clear. Does not create metallic or distorted sounds, even if you turn the volume up to maximum. The waterproofing is also great as I’ve been using this speaker in the shower for months without incident. Bluetooth connection is easy to establish and it does not disconnect even once.

Another fan said it’s his favorite portable speaker. “This little speaker follows me everywhere,” he wrote. “It’s small enough to fit in my purse or backpack. The sound is exceptionally good for its size. Bluetooth connectivity is impeccable. And it’s waterproof! I love it, I use it constantly, every day and everywhere. “She’s my new best friend.”

“It’s perfect. The only drawback is that it doesn’t include a charging cable, but sound quality It is really amazing, clean and clear,” said a final buyer.

US$40 US$50 on amazon

corrine miller

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

You may also be interested. In video: “The 10 Worst Financial Mistakes You Can Make With Your Partner.”