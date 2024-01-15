EU condemns Russia maneuvering at UN to hide its arms transfers with North Korea

UN Security Council session (EFE/EPA/Sarah Yenesel)

The European Union said this Friday that veto of Russia in the United Nations Security Council To resolve to expand the scope of a panel of experts to oversee sanctions against North Korea This is an attempt to “hide” arms transfers between Moscow and Pyongyang.

“The EU considers this a veto of the Russian Federation There is an attempt to conceal illegal arms transfers between North Korea and Russia “In the context of the illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” the member states indicated in a joint statement.

In this sense, he “strongly” condemned this decision, which “undermines the global non-proliferation framework of nuclear weapons” and “seriously affects the ability of all United Nations Member States to implement Security Council resolutions.” Will do.”

“We urge the Russian Federation to reconsider the decision and continue cooperation With the United Nations and its member states regarding the North Korea file, he warned in the above statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong-un speak at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia on September 13, 2023 (KCNA via Reuters)

Overall, thirteen members of the UN Security Council voted a day earlier in favor of extending the mandate of the panel of experts until April 30, 2025, although Russia exercised its veto power and China abstained.

White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby said in a press conference that the decision was “reckless” because it “undermines significant sanctions” imposed against North Korea in response to its multiple nuclear tests and missile launches.

The tenure of the panel of experts will end on April 30. The vote comes as the United States accuses North Korea of ​​transferring weapons to Russia that may have been used in the Ukraine war.

For its part, Russia said this Friday that UN sanctions against North Korea represent a Hindering the promotion of dialogue and peace on the peninsula And these measures did not improve regional security.

“For years, international restrictive measures have not helped improve security in the region,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zazarova said in a statement issued after criticism of the Russian veto in the Security Council. “On the contrary, in Lack of mechanism to review and soften restrictions“This tool remains a serious nuisance that undermines the building of trust and political dialogue,” he said.

Maria Zazarova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman (EFE/Sergei Ilnitsky)



Since 2006, the United Nations Security Council has imposed several rounds of sanctions against North Korea in response to that country’s developing nuclear program, which has become increasingly strong.

The Kremlin defended its decision to block the renewal of the Sanctions Enforcement Monitoring Committee through its veto this Friday. “This situation is more in line with our interests”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

This week, Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin visited Pyongyang to discuss security cooperation, according to North Korea’s state news agency. KCNA, The two countries, historical allies, have strengthened ties in recent times following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from AFP and Europapress)