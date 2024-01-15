Adele Exarchopoulos has a little secret for making your most basic shirt ultra sexy

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Ambassador since April 2023, Adèle Exarchopoulos is regularly invited to events organized by the brand. The actress flaunts her style in every appearance.

Like Dua Lipa and Zoe Kravitz, Adele Exarchopoulos One of the French ambassadors of YSL Beauty. During a pop up store organized by the brand in Paris, the actress opted for a very simple dress, which she managed to transform into a super glamorous silhouette thanks to a very clever little twist.

It is in a set made up of loose shirt Which slipped off her shoulders and was a pair of wide black pants that the actress showed off at the pop-up boutique. To elevate her seemingly simple outfit, Adele Exarchopoulos cinched in a belt at her waist while sitting on sky-high pumps. Tone-on-Tone Corset, Reproduction easy!

Years after making her debut in cinema, Adele Exarchopoulos stood out thanks to her role adele’s life, Abdellatif Kechiche’s feature film, in which he starred alongside Léa Seydoux, was awarded a prize at Cannes in 2013. Today holder of two Césars, the actress born on November 22, 1993 walks red carpets around the world with a disturbing naturalness. Acclaimed by critics for her powerful acting as well as her looks, she is followed by the entire young generation. From her urban ensembles to her evening looks: a flawless style analysis.

Adele Exarchopoulos on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2022 © David Fisher/SIPA

What does Adele Exarchopoulos wear on the red carpet?

Bustier and trouser suits for Caesars. Bouffant crop top and sheath skirt in the front row of the Jacquemus fashion show. long ivory satin skirt red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Adele Exarchopoulos knows what suits her and is able to create a style based on what she likes. By combining these two factors, she adopts a unique and strongly individual style, which suits her perfectly.

One word: casual. Forget about high heels in everyday life. Adele Exarchopoulos likes to wear sneakers or small sandals, which she pairs with loose, comfortable pieces in which she feels good. 501s from American brand Levi’s, immaculate jogging pants, a pair of Adidas sneakers… A young woman of her time, the actress handles the casual look expertly.

Adele Exarchopoulos on the street of Cannes on May 24, 2019 © Colette Guillaume/Sipa

What are the actress’ favorite brands?

You just have to scroll through her Instagram account (which has over 1.8 million subscribers) for a few minutes to identify her favorite homes. We especially liked Jacquemus, who often dressed him. But the Italian brand Fendi is also behind the iconic baguette handbag. It is not uncommon to see her in pieces from Gucci, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, Baleniaga or even Dior. Outfits that she regularly accessorizes with Bulgari jewelry.

Mixing loose vintage pieces (old football jerseys, torn jeans) with more feminine touches (a short dress by a designer, colorful heeled sandals). A good balance that really only works when it allows you to express your individuality. Often traveling to the four corners of the world for filming needs, Adele Exarchopoulos knows better than anyone how to prepare the perfect suitcase: For ultra-Instagrammable photos, remember to bring only clothes that can be mixed and matched. Could.