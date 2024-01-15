The picture uploaded by David Beckham makes it clear what will happen to the MSN Trident

2024-03-29



Neymar JR is currently recovering after tearing ligaments in his left knee. That is why the Brazilian star has taken time out to rest and spend pleasant moments in the United States, specifically in Miami, which is the moment of arrival of Messi and all the celebrities.

Monterrey ‘celebrating’: Inter Miami deal with deal with Messi set for next MLS match

Neymar JR appeared at the Miami Open, he was also in charge of the first pitch on MLB Opening Day with the Miami Marlins. However, everyone was waiting for the Brazilian to appear at a specific location.

neymar-beckham reunion

“Neymar and David Beckham starred in the long-awaited meeting, which has long aroused interest among Inter Miami fans due to the desire to see the Brazilian star again on the field with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, thus MSN reunited. Describes ace, Through social networks, David Beckham shared a photo with his wife Victoria and Neymar, writing with the caption, “Welcome to Miami, friends.” Even if it’s just for dinner,” the Inter Miami co-owner wrote

Messi confirmed that he did not want to leave Barcelona and when his retirement would occur: “I was not ready to leave”