TransferMovil expands its operations and sets a record in Cuba

Regarding electronic commerce, Arevich reported that payments for electricity services through this medium increased by 50.38% last year; Telephone services increased by 87%, tax payments reached 57.68%, and gas payments increased by 43.36%.

TransferMovil with records in Cuba and its latest updates

Last December, a new version of Transferomovil was launched, the Cuban application that makes it easy to make online payments from your mobile on the island. The team in charge of the project announced some updates and improvements included in this new version, which is now available for download. According to this information, with the latest version, V.1.231214, it is now possible to open your tax account easily and quickly without the need to go to the bank. With the TransferMovil update, various “economic actors” have the ability to set up their tax bank account directly from their mobile phone.

Etecsa launched TransferMovil on February 10, 2015 in collaboration with the banking system, focusing on performing payment operations for public services; And by 2018, it was integrated into the development line related to electronic commerce, strengthening cooperation with Simex Business Group.