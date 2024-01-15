This is the fruit that promotes the production of collagen and works to deal with muscle pain.

There are foods that cannot be missing from a healthy and balanced diet. Fruit is one of them. Doctors recommend taking it from a very young age as it helps us to grow and develop the body well. Similarly, it contributes Physical, mental and social well-being The risk of suffering from various diseases decreases at every age.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations assures that eating fruits has benefits “Lots of Benefits”, “It contains vitamin A, calcium, iron and folic acid,” he adds.

Children’s growth and development : Promotes good health and strengthens the immune system of the child.

long life : A study conducted in ten European countries concludes that people who eat more fruits live longer than those who do not.

better mental health : Eating seven or eight times a day reduces the risk of depression and anxiety.

cardiovascular health : The fiber and antioxidants present in fruits can help prevent heart diseases.

reduced risk of cancer : In 128 of 156 dietary studies, fruit consumption was found to reduce the risk of cancers of the lung, colon, breast, cervix, esophagus, oral cavity, stomach, bladder, pancreas, and ovary.

reduced risk of obesity: A lower risk of fat and obesity has been seen in some groups who consume fruits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends minimal intake of 400 grams of fruits per day or what is that, Five 80 gram servings, And if it’s in season, even better. However, the optimal amount depends on factors such as age, gender, and physical activity level.

Furthermore, not all fruits are the same Each will have different effects on the body, In fact, there are scientific studies that ensure that aspects such as color or pigments have a different effect on the benefits.

So, if that’s what you want Strengthen bones and fight muscle painThere is a specific fruit that will help us more than others.

This fruit promotes the production of collagen, strengthens bones and helps deal with muscle pain Blackberry, The Spanish Nutrition Federation (FEN) highlights that it is a rich source of key nutrientsWhich includes fiber, vitamin C, vitamin E, folates, iron, potassium, calcium, natural pigments and organic acids.

From ‘Top Doctor’ they indicate that it works to “strengthen the bones, mouth and brain” and clarify that it Sugar content is “too low”,

This fruit is rich in vitamins A, C and E, which promote collagen generation And this iron absorption, “Due to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, blackberries are often recommended to arthritis patients,” he adds.

rich in nutrients – They are an important source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which are essential for overall health.

they are antioxidants : Contains anthocyanins, which help fight free radical damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

prevent cardiovascular diseases : Compounds present in blackberries may contribute to heart health, help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels.

improves digestion – The fiber present in blackberries can help maintain a healthy digestive system, prevent constipation, and promote bowel regularity.

It has anti-inflammatory properties: Some studies suggest that compounds in blackberries may have anti-inflammatory effects, which may be beneficial for overall health.

Blackberry helps reduce its risk heart diseaseprevent degenerative diseases like some forms of cancer and Regulate digestion and bowel system,

How to include blackberries in your diet?

Blackberry is a fruit that should be included in the daily diet. can be carried through different dishes Which includes in the form of smoothie, salad, curd or jam. However, the best eat it straight Because it will be more healthy.

Similarly, the Spanish Nutrition Federation also reminds distinguish blackberry from blackberry, He explains that, besides their color, blackberries are distinguished by lack of bones And for its “sweet taste”.