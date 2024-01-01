21 Best Biceps Exercises for Big Arms

Surely you already know this, but the largest muscle in your arms is not the biceps, but the triceps, it has three heads that you have to work equally. You will never have bigger, stronger arms if you don’t attack this muscle correctly. “They make up two-thirds of your arm muscles. It’s the triceps that will really make your arms look bigger,” says Men’s Health contributor BJ Gador. Moreover, they are very helpful when performing other exercises like bench press.

We have always prioritized barbell and dumbbell exercises in our arm routine, leaving pulleys for last. And today on social networks there is personal trainer and fitness influencer Jeff Cavaliere, Athlin-X, who tells us what are the best exercises for this muscle.

Jeff Cavaliere, known as Athlin-X, personal trainer, is a Men’s Health US contributor, a physical therapist, and the creator of the ‘AX1’ and ‘XERO’ bodyweight programs, in addition to being a personal trainer.

Triceps exercises according to a personal trainer that will develop your arms fast and effectively

The best triceps exercise that will grow your arms quickly and effectively, according to Jeff Cavaliere, is the PJR Pullover. “This exercise very effectively focuses on the long heads of your triceps, because by placing your arms behind your head you are stretching them and activating their muscle fibers to the maximum. In addition, it gives you more The kilo allows weight to be lifted because it is a supporting movement,” explains Jeff Cavaliere.

“To do this, you have to lie with your back on a bench and your feet on the floor, then you take dumbbells with both hands and bring your arms to the height of your face. And then you just have to take the dumbbells above the head. Back position and always go back up in a controlled manner”.