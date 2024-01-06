“Tuna fetches US$787,000 at first auction of the year in Tokyo”. daily list

A bluefin tuna was sold for 114 million yen (about $787,000) this Friday in the traditional first auction of the year. Toyosu MarketIn tokyoThe fourth highest price in its history.

The price paid for the 238-kilogram fish was more than three times the price paid for a 212-kilogram specimen last year, which sold for 36.04 million yen (about $273,000).

today’s guess fourth highest price Since records were set in 1999 the 100 million yen ($690,000) barrier has been breached for the first time in four years.

yamayukiBased on famous wholesale broker tokyoand the Ginza Onodera chain, which has establishments in the Japanese capital and branches in China and America., made the largest joint bid to obtain tuna, caught in the waters near the port of Oma in Aomori Prefecture (northern Japan), where the best specimens in the world are considered to swim for making sushi.

This is the fourth consecutive year that both companies have opted for PJoint bid to obtain sample,

“I was a bit worried about which tuna we should bid on, but freshness and good color were the deciding factors. Japanese Tuna and Sushi “They are attracting a lot of attention from people around the world and this motivates fishermen because of the high prices they receive,” Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of wholesaler Yamayuki, said in a statement carried by state broadcaster NHK.

During today’s auction, a minute’s silence was also observed for the victims of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of central Japan this Monday, which has already left 92 dead and 242 missing.

He tuna auction record It continues to be organized by A. red tuna which reached 333.6 million yen (about $2.52 million) in the first auction in 2019, the first to be held in Toyosu after the auction was moved from its previous location in the nearby Tsukiji neighborhood.

in the last 15 years first auction of the year Astronomical figures have been reached for the best pieces because many saw in it the opportunity to attract a large amount of media attention that offset the huge outlay to obtain a product considered “hatsumomo” (the first of the season). Which attracts a lot of customers. Japanese consumers.