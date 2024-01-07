Dolphins vs Bills Today Live. online broadcast of nfl game 2024

to end the regular campaign of nflIn this week 18 we will have a conflict Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, Who will dispute the division lead, because in the Dolphins’ case, they already have their pass Play off.

How do they get there?

Note They are currently in possession of 6th place in AFCAnd with a win they would win the East Division title for the fourth consecutive season, and take the number two spot Conference playoffs.

On the other hand, dolphin They come into the game after losing their last game against a Ravens team With a win they could win the AFC EastAn important moment, because since 2008, they have not won a division title.

latest results

miami dolphins

Ravens 56 – 19 Dolphins

Dolphins 22 – Cowboys 20

Dolphins 30 – 0 Jets

Dolphins 27 – Titans 28

Dolphins 45 – 15 Washington

buffalo bill

Bill 27 – 21 Patriots

bill 24 – 22 charger

Bill 31 – 10 Cowboys

Bill 20 – 17 Chiefs

Eagles 37 – Bills 34

Injury Report:

miami dolphins

Jaylen Waddle | Status: Questionable 7th January

Raheem Mostert Status: Questionable 7th January

Javon Holland Status: Questionable 6th January

Jerome Baker Status: Questionable 6th January

Bradley Chubb | Status: Injured Reserve. 6th January

buffalo bill

Justin Shorter | Status: Injured Reserve. 3 January

Jordan Phillips | Status: Injured Reserve. 21 December 2023

Matt Milo Status: Injured Reserve. 17 November 2023

Damian Harris Status: Injured Reserve. 20 October 2023

Tre’Davious White | Status: Injured Reserve. 7 October 2023

Forecast:

As stated in the #Rushbet portal, these results will be:

Miami Dolphins:

Win: +130

HC: +2.5 -109

Score: <48.5-115

buffalo bill

Win:-162

HC: -2.5 -121

Score: >48.5 -115

What time do the dolphins play?

Date: January 7, 2024

Time: 7:20 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Bills?

