Dolphins vs Bills Today Live. online broadcast of nfl game 2024

to end the regular campaign of nflIn this week 18 we will have a conflict Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, Who will dispute the division lead, because in the Dolphins’ case, they already have their pass Play off.
How do they get there?
Note They are currently in possession of 6th place in AFCAnd with a win they would win the East Division title for the fourth consecutive season, and take the number two spot Conference playoffs.
On the other hand, dolphin They come into the game after losing their last game against a Ravens team With a win they could win the AFC EastAn important moment, because since 2008, they have not won a division title.
latest results
miami dolphins
- Ravens 56 – 19 Dolphins
- Dolphins 22 – Cowboys 20
- Dolphins 30 – 0 Jets
- Dolphins 27 – Titans 28
- Dolphins 45 – 15 Washington
buffalo bill
- Bill 27 – 21 Patriots
- bill 24 – 22 charger
- Bill 31 – 10 Cowboys
- Bill 20 – 17 Chiefs
- Eagles 37 – Bills 34
Injury Report:
miami dolphins
- Jaylen Waddle | Status: Questionable 7th January
- Raheem Mostert Status: Questionable 7th January
- Javon Holland Status: Questionable 6th January
- Jerome Baker Status: Questionable 6th January
- Bradley Chubb | Status: Injured Reserve. 6th January
buffalo bill
- Justin Shorter | Status: Injured Reserve. 3 January
- Jordan Phillips | Status: Injured Reserve. 21 December 2023
- Matt Milo Status: Injured Reserve. 17 November 2023
- Damian Harris Status: Injured Reserve. 20 October 2023
- Tre’Davious White | Status: Injured Reserve. 7 October 2023
Forecast:
Miami Dolphins:
- Win: +130
- HC: +2.5 -109
- Score: <48.5-115
buffalo bill
- Win:-162
- HC: -2.5 -121
- Score: >48.5 -115
What time do the dolphins play?
- Date: January 7, 2024
- Time: 7:20 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
Where to watch Dolphins vs. Bills?
