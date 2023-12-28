Emma Roberts calls her son Rhodes ‘the sweetest soul’ as she thinks up sweet tribute for his 3rd birthday: ‘I love you’





Emma Roberts was overwhelmed with love as she wrote a sweet tribute to her son Rhodes on his third birthday.

The 32-year-old Nickelodeon alum shared the heartfelt message on Instagram on Wednesday along with several photos of the baby.

The first showed Roberts kneeling on the sidewalk with her son in her arms as they spent time together in a small New England town.

The second photo was an adorable photo of Rhodes framed in a silver Christmas ornament.

‘Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you Rhodes! Here’s 3! (Heart-emoji),’ the American Horror Story star captioned.

On her grid, Roberts uploaded a stunning blank and white photo of herself smiling at Rhodes while he was on her lap.

This precious picture was captured by photographer Victor Demarchelier.

His mother Kelly Cunningham told her grandson she ‘loves him so much’ and posted some of her favorite photos of Rhodes.

One showed a grandmother and grandson cuddled together on a couch.

Roberts shares her three-year-old daughter with actor Garrett Hedlund, 39.

And Hedlund made sure to honor his son’s special day with his own Instagram post.

‘Happy Birthday to my soft tuffy roadie!!!!’ Four Brothers Star started.

He then called Rhodes his ‘wings and my shadow’, and added: ‘The holy trinity…3!!!!’

Along with her words, Hedlund also included a candid photo of herself spending time alone with her only child.

The hunky star was recently spotted on a sushi date with actress Rachel Bilson, 42 — nearly two years after he and Emma split.

The former couple split in early 2022 after three years of dating.

They welcomed their son a little over a year ago in December 2020.

Aside from birthday tributes and rare Instagram Story cameos, both Hedlund and Roberts have kept Rhodes out of the spotlight.

Hedlund has maintained a cordial relationship with Roberts since their split, and he paid tribute to her in the video for his song Day One, which was released in May.

Earlier this year, Roberts talked to People about being a working mom and how it can be “very hard.”

The actress will soon return to work on the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which halted production in July.

“I look at (work) from a completely different perspective now,” she said.

‘Being a mother is a full-time job, so I see how hard it is for women who have full-time jobs and (who) are full-time mothers, and I have a lot of respect for them.’

In an interview with UK outlet Tatler, Roberts revealed her approach to parenting and what she hopes to teach her son.

‘I definitely think about how I can help him be the gentlest person he can be. I want him to be respectful and intelligent in school as well as in life,’ she explained.

‘What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope that my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who grows into an amazing man.

‘I want him to feel that there’s nothing he can’t ask or tell me.’

Since her split from Hedlund, Roberts has fallen in love again with her boyfriend Cody John.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022 after reportedly being introduced by mutual friends.

Cody did this by posting a photo of himself kissing Roberts with the caption ‘Sweet Sweet’ on Instagram in August 2022.