This is what experts say

between the objectives of New Year There are many things that definitely include a clean and tidy room. Psychologists believe that bedroom order is usually a reflection of the order in our lives. Various studies have concluded that people who live in chaotic and disorganized environments have higher cortisol indexes, resulting in more stress.

Marta Escobedopsychologist ivan health explains that the disorder “also affects other cognitive functions such as thoughts and concentration. The confusion felt in the environment turns into mental confusion, the disorder reminds us of all pending and incomplete tasks. “In addition, “says the psychologist “Stress hormones are secreted at the body level, which not only reduce our performance, but also impact our physical and mental health.”

William H. McRavenin his book make your bed (ed. Planeta) assures that a small effort of making your bed every morning sets you up for success and is equivalent to establishing an organized and responsible life routine. This commander of the US Special Operations Command, who organized the attack on Osama bin Laden, explains: “If you make your bed every morning, you will have completed the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and will encourage you to do another task, and another, and another. And at the end of the day, that completed task will turn into many more successfully completed tasks.”

What happens if you don’t make your bed?

Although all studies assure that organization is essential for mental health, an unmade bed may be beneficial for mental health. physical health,

He Dr. Stephen PretlovFrom Kingston University’s School of Architecture, he’s part of a group of experts who recommend leaving beds open to remove house dust particles that cause asthma and other allergies.

Pretlov claims that up to an average bed can be afforded 1.5 million dust particles Domestic animals that feed on human skin scales, so they like to share our beds. “The allergens produced by these are easily inhaled during sleep and are an important reason for this. diseases like asthma“We know that mites can survive only by taking water from the environment using small glands on the outside of their bodies,” says Pretlov. Dr. Stephen Pretlow concludes, “Something as simple as leaving the bed unmade during the day can leach moisture from the sheets and mattress, causing the mites to dehydrate and eventually die.”