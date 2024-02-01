Two detainees may have confessed to the murder of a Cuban doctor in Puerto Padre, Las Tunas

interior Ministry (MININT) detained two people on suspicion of crime Doctor Ivan de Prada Silva, who was Murdered last weekend in the municipality of Puerto PadreLas Tunas.

According to independent portal CubanetBoth subjects may have confessed to the act, although other elements, such as the motive for the murder, have not yet been clarified.

The police investigation is now focusing on this aspect as well as other technical and criminal details to allow a full reconstruction of the facts before closing the case.

Sources consulted Cubanet He revealed that authorities are working on two hypotheses: robbery to take the deceased’s motorcycle and money, and a crime of passion.

it was from prada Murdered on Saturday night, January 27, and his body found The next morning at the entrance of the “Assault to Powder Magazine” cooperative. Hours later the motorcycle was found in a deserted area with his cell phone inside.

The doctor was dedicated to distributing the money sent through remittances and according to several close friends, on the day of his death he left around 2:00 pm to take care of some deliveries.

“A doctor by profession, Iván de Prada spent most of his career in management positions in public health institutions. He became Municipal Director of Public Health of Puerto Padre in 2013 and served under the direction of the Rafael Left Polyclinic. He also formed part of The so-called medical missions in Venezuela and Bolivia,” he recalled. Cubanet,

Despite the fact that the official press has not yet reported on this terrible crime The doctor’s funeral demonstrated popular mourning in Puerto Padre.Where people came out on the streets with the coffin to express their gratitude.

The death of Iván de Prada, the patriarch of a family, shocked the people of the town of Las Tunas, where the deceased was considered a kind man, with great commitment and dedication to his patients.