Kim Kardashian and Kanye West meet up for family dinner!

Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still seem as close as ever. And for good reason: They’ve just hosted a family dinner.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has always fascinated their fans. And although they have officially separated, the two ex-lovers continue to see each other and seem to be getting along quite well. As this family dinner shows. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A great start to the year for Kim Kardashian

The first weeks of 2024 may not have been easy for everyone. And certainly not for Kim Kardashian, who is really on all fronts For some time.

For example, in early January, we learned that she was leaving play a lawyer In Ryan Murphy’s series, We can’t wait to see them on screen!

A few days later we also got Kim Kardashian Top Fashion Influencers of 2023, More dedication than is worth!

But not everything was rosy For that in early 2024. Quite the contrary…

Actually, it was meant to be a mobile game Deleted after ten years of existence, A real shock for this entrepreneur who doesn’t count her hours!

And to make matters worse, its Skims underwear brand has also Sued, In short, nothing is going right for Kim Kardashian this January…

still, The last few weeks have been more positive For him. And with good reason: Kim K was remarkably named Balenciaga brand ambassador, An old dream that finally came true!

The reality TV star was also able Reunion with former partner Kanye West During family dinner, this Tuesday January 30, 2024. MCE TV tells you more!

Kim K and Kanye West reunite for a family dinner

they have every reunion A real event for the fans, And we can understand them, because many of them dream of getting back together!

Despite their breakup, you should know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain on good terms. We can clearly see this in some pictures their dinner in malibu Which got leaked on social networks!

Both former spouses were not alone, as we can also distinguish Her daughter North West, her cousin Penelope Disick and a group of friends, In short, it was probably a cordial dinner and not a potential reconciliation between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. This is extremely regrettable for his fans.

A small detail still arouses the curiosity of Internet users. Actually, Kanye West was not Not with Bianca Censori, his wife. So, could there be something wrong with it?

At the same time, both the stars kept themselves at the figure of 31. More than just fancy clothes, For example, Kim Kardashian chose a Prada ensemble with a black top, a fur skirt and a winter coat, which was estimated to cost $13,000.

Kanye West also chose a very beautiful outfit A leather bomber jacket and very cute jeans, So you must have guessed, this – a primary – was no ordinary dinner and that was all it took to fuel the rumors!

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian announced this His children will take over the reins of his companies, So it’s a big mission waiting for them!